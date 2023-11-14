Bucks County needs new domestic violence service provider amid concerns: State

A Woman’s Place, Bucks County’s leading domestic violence education and victim services provider, may be replaced next year after nearly 50 years.

The state has cited concerns about board oversight and compliance with state standards at the agency that last year helped more than 2,200 county residents. Its most recent tax records also show the agency operating in the red.

A provider change, however, would not impact the shelter operations, legal assistance and other key domestic violence services in Bucks County, a spokeswoman with the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the state contractor which funds 59 nonprofit domestic violence programs.

But the loss of that financial support would be a major blow to A Woman's Place, which opened its emergency shelter for women and children in 1976, when it started as a drop-in counseling center in Sellersville.

Funding A Woman's Place in Bucks County

A Woman’s Place is currently under contract with PCADV until Dec. 31.

The money represents a portion of local nonprofit service provider’s overall funding, Duff said. Each county program is independently operated with a board of directors responsible for the oversight of its operations.

A Woman's Place reported a drop in its revenue from $3.4 million to $3.1 million in 2021, according to its most recently filed IRS 990 tax return. The agency reported a $199,173 deficit in 2021 compared to a $77,091 surplus the prior year, according to the return.

State contractor cites concerns at A Woman's Place

A Woman’s Place has a “recurrent and recent” history of being placed on “provisional status” for failure to comply with state standards for the delivery of core services to domestic violence survivors, PCADV spokeswoman Lauren Duff said.

“They are currently operating without an executive director. Inconsistent compliance and a lack of leadership compromise survivor safety and create an unstable work environment,” Duff added. “It is PCADV's obligation to ensure continuous services for survivors and to act before situations become untenable.”

The agency has changed executive directors three times since 2012.

It’s most recent director, Marianne Lynch, a former Habitat for Humanity CEO, left in September, after three years. She declined to comment on her departure or the agency when reached by email.

In response to emailed questions, the AWP board submitted a written statement:

"A Woman’s Place and its chief funders, the Pennsylvania Coalition for Domestic Violence and Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency are collaborating with a common goal: to support AWPs mission to provide domestic violence services in Bucks County.

"As we work together to chart a path forward, we are grateful for the support we are receiving from NOVA and Laurel House. As always, our many compassionate, experienced staff members are working to provide our domestic violence survivors with the support and care they need. The agency also anticipates appointing an interim director shortly."

Laurel House is the nonprofit agency that provides education on domestic violence and assistance to survivors in Montgomery County. Network of Victim Assistance (NOVA) in Bucks County provides support to crime victims.

State requests new proposals to run domestic violence services in Bucks County

Earlier this month the PCADV announced it was accepting proposals from nonprofits to take over as Bucks County’s main domestic services provider starting on April 1, 2024, Duff said. The deadline to apply is next month.

During the transition period, PCADV will work with AWP and other community and regional partners to ensure continuous, quality services for survivors in Bucks County, Duff said. Individuals seeking help during the transition should go to pcadv.org/find-help or call the national hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) to get connected with services.

The 15-month service PCADV contract includes $720,548 in core services funding and it includes an option for to renew or extend the agreement up to two more years.

Applicants must show they can provide core services including a 24-hour hotline, crisis intervention, safety planning, emergency shelter, service advocacy, trauma-informed counseling, relocation services transportation.

County confident services will continue

The safe house, crisis hotline, legal advocacy counseling, educational and prevention resources would transfer to a new provider, Bucks County Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia said.

Ellis-Marseglia was unclear, though, if the In Full Swing thrift store would be part of the package. The second-hand store, formerly called Full Circle, relocated to its larger current West State Street in Doylestown in 2014.

All proceeds from store sales go to A Woman’s Place, and clients shop for free. The store generated more than $300,000 in revenue in 2021, according to the agency’s IRS 990.

Marseglia added she was not worried about a new nonprofit taking over domestic violence services.

“PCADV is the expert,” she said. “If they believe that we need to go out for an RFP (request for proposal), I trust them.”

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Is Bucks County's domestic violence services nonprofit being replaced?