Bucks County officials urge safety on roads ahead of Memorial Day. Last year, there were 27 DUI crashes

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub admits he gets upset when he hits a traffic jam on his way to the shore on holiday weekends, but he tries to practice mindfuness and know that he will get to his destination soon enough.

"I get frustrated just like everyone else," he said Monday during a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation news conference at the Newtown Township Police Department to remind motorists to put safety first during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend and all summer long.

"Frankly, we're here if you're not," he added, pointing to the police officers representing several Bucks County departments and the Pennsylvania State Police who stood with him.

According to PennDOT data, in 2020, there were 310 crashes and three fatalities in the Philadelphia region during the Friday to Monday Memorial Day travel period. Of those, 27 crashes involved impaired driving, including the three deaths. In Bucks County there were 56 crashes that Memorial Day weekend, with seven involving impaired drivers but there were no fatalities.

Weintraub stood with Newtown Township Police Chief John Hearn and State Trooper Nathan Branosky, and officials from PennDOT, the Transportation Management Association of Bucks County and AAA Mid-Atlantic in reminding drivers to be extra careful this holiday weekend because of all the extra traffic on the roads and how a tragic accident can devastate those involved and their families for years to come.

Branosky said drivers should be aware of the hefty fines they'll have to pay and/or jail time they'll face if convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. And Branosky said that motorists should know that it is still illegal to possess marijuana and drive under it influence in Pennsylvania even though New Jersey has relaxed its regulations on its sale.

“If you plan to drink, have a sober driver to take you home or consider using a ride share program,” Weintraub said. “If it is your turn to be the designated driver, do not consume alcohol and take the role seriously.

“If you’re hosting a gathering, make sure all your guests have a sober ride home and don’t let them get behind the wheel if they’ve been drinking. Drunk driving is one of the deadliest and most often committed crimes, yet it’s one of the most preventable,” he added.

Carly Mannon, safety program manager for the Transportation Management Association of Bucks County, said that people who go to a barbecue or other party should know who their designated driver is and be sure that person has taken care not to become impaired with alcoholic beverages or drugs.

To promote safe driving this weekend, the Transportation Management Association of Bucks County is giving out coasters with the message, "STOP, Don't Drink and Drive!" at area bars and restaurants.

The news conference on safety coincides with the national "Click It or Ticket" seatbelt awareness campaign.

"Police said they would focus on people who drive dangerously, such as speeding. In addition, they will look out for seat belt violations and drivers who text or commit other careless acts behind the wheel. The state’s legal blood alcohol limit is .08, so watch that beer or alcohol intake unless you’ve arranged for a way to get home safely," said PennDOT Safety Press Officer Krys Johnson in an email.

Police also noted the “move over law” in which drivers must give disabled vehicles and first responders a wide berth.

Under the law, drivers approaching an emergency response area who are unable to safely merge into a lane farther away from the response area must "pass the emergency response area at a speed of no more than 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit and reasonable for safely passing." For those who break this law, it's a $500 fine for the first offense, $1,000 for a second offense, and $2,000 for third and subsequent offenses, police said.

Expect the roads to be croweded, officials said.

“In the Philadelphia region, nearly 466,000 locals will travel for the holiday, with 424,000 locals (or 91%) going by car, causing delays," said Jana Tidwell, manager of government and public affairs for AAA Triple Atlantic.

She said this will more than double traffic in some locations. She said that number is 8% over last year. "AAA urges those traveling to buckle up, obey the rules of the road, eliminate distractions, and move over for emergency vehicles rescuing stranded motorists at the roadside.”

The Newtown Township Police Department stressed the following tips:

Multi-tasking is good at times – but NOT when you’re driving. Don’t use your phone or any other electronic device while driving.

Slow down! Speeding gives you less time to react and increases the severity of an accident.

Wear your seat belt.

Don’t operate a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Arrive safely!

“We honor those who have sacrificed their lives during the Memorial Day holiday,” said Newtown Police Chief John Hearn. “Let us return the favor while driving a motor vehicle.”

For more information on PennDOT’s highway safety efforts, visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/safety.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bucks County DA: Safety should be priority for motorists on Memorial weekend