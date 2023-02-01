Bucks County police are warning parents about the #OrbeezChallenge. What you need to know

Social media challenges are nothing new. Remember the 2014 mega viral #BucketIceChallenge that raised millions money for ALS research by recording ice-cold water dumped on them, then posting online.

TikTok has been the source of many of the most popular, painful and dangerous dares including the #FaceWaxChallenge (where you cover your face in wax (nose and ears included), let it dry and rip it off); the #MilkCrateChallenge, (balancing over a tower of empty milk crates) and the "Blackout Challenge" (holding your breath as long as possible in a completely dark room while recording). Many of these pranks have caught the attention of educators, police and parents, including when they arrived in Bucks County.

Here are five things to know about one of the latest TikTok sensation known as the #OrbeezChallenge that Warrington police confronted last month.

What is an Orbeez ?

Orbeez are a brand of super-absorbent polymer colored beads. When dry they are small, but can grow to 100 to 300 times their original size when soaked in water. They have multiple uses including in science and sensory toys, stress relief, foot spas and they are used to slowly release water in potted plants. Spin Master, the Orbeez manufacturer has said the products are designed for educational and sensory play and not intended to be used as projectiles.

What is the #OrbeezChallenge?

It is the latest viral social media trend made popular on TikTok that has been around since last year. While many TikTok posts labeled as #OrbeezChallenge show people playing with the small gel balls; other posts show people shooting others with gel balls using non-lethal, spring-loaded air pump mechanism non-lethal guns, such as airsoft guns used in paintball, gel blasters and water pellet guns, while another person records it. The pranks often are done in crowded areas and police have reported incidents where people fired the pellets from moving cars.

Locally four teenagers fired Orbeez at students working outside Radnor Middle School in Delaware County, hitting three students and a faculty member last year. The teens were charged with disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment, harassment and possessing an instrument of a crime. An Allentown Parking Authority officer reported seeing people in a car aiming gel guns at another man with a gun on a city street.

Water bead guns like the ones used in the "Orbeez" challenge

What happened in Warrington?

Warrington police report two juveniles entered the Regal Cinema on Tuesday evening and fired an Orbeez while a movie was being played. A manager saw the suspects then leave in a waiting sedan. No injuries were reported. Police reported the incident was not the first to happen in the township.

Why is it dangerous?

Orbeez are water-filled beads that are soft and pliable, but they can cause injury when shot out of an airsoft gun used in paintball and Nerf games. Some people are freezing the balls to make their impact more painful potentially breaking skin, leaving bruising and welts. The beads can cause injury if they strike a person at high-speed or a sensitive area such as the eyes. There is also concern the toy guns could cause panic since they can be mistaken for real firearms causing panic.

In Volusia County, Florida last year sheriff deputies arrested a 19-year-old who shot at an Amazon delivery driver, hitting his glasses and neck — all while he was driving. The same suspected shoot allegedly also shot another random adult and a 10-year-old child in the face and chest. He was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, child abuse and two counts of battery.

Police in Bellingham, Washington said they seized this pellet gun and Orbeez pellets used to shoot two teens as part of a TikTok viral challenge.

