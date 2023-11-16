Bucks County reports third inmate death this year. Investigation underway

Bucks County authorities are investigating the death of a 33-year-old Philadelphia man who died following a "medical incident" at its corrections center.

In a press release issued Monday, the county confirmed the death, which occurred Sunday. The county has not identified the inmate. This news organization has additional information about the man, including his name, but it is waiting to confirm it with the Philadelphia Medical Examiner.

The man was pronounced dead Monday at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, where he was taken from the jail.

A third inmate death this year has been reported at Bucks County Corrections Center on Sunday Nov. 12, 2023.

The death is the third reported this year at the county jail.

Melissa Mager, 48, of Philadelphia died as a result of a perforated peptic ulcer on March 1. She was incarcerated in Feb. 25 on a retail theft charge, records show

Octavius Davis, 35, of Bristol Township died as a result of a illegal drug overdose on Jan. 16. Davis was incarcerated in early January on a parole violation, records show.

Last year there were six inmates deaths at the jail the highest number since 2012, and among the highest number of jail deaths in Pennsylvania, according to state Department of Corrections extraordinary occurrence records.

Among them Joshua Patterson, 23, of Philadelphia, whose Aug. 1, 2022 death was not known until after his mother filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court against the county earlier this year.

Patterson died three days after he overdosed on fentanyl, a drug allegedly provided by another inmate, who smuggled it into the jail undetected a day earlier, according to the lawsuit.

The inmate who provided the drug, Allen Rhoades, 30, is awaiting trial on a charges including drug delivery resulting in death. Rhoades and four other inmates also face charges for distributing drugs in the jail.

