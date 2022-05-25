Bucks County school districts, police departments respond to mass shooting at Texas elementary school

School districts and police departments throughout Bucks County have responded to Tuesday morning's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas with statements of condolences, offers of counseling and stepped up police presence.

The 18-year-old gunman shot his grandmother in a town outside of San Antonio before driving to the elementary school and killing 19 students and two teachers, law enforcement officials said. His motive and other details are still under investigation, and officials said the death toll could rise.

Schools around the nation reacted and police were outside of buildings in many districts as students and rattled parents arrived. Schools are finishing their academic years and some in Bucks County just have days or weeks left before summer break.

Here's how some Bucks districts and police departments have responded:

The Northampton Township Police department released a statement saying it will upgrade its present at area schools. Officials in the Council Rock School District, served by Northampton, confirmed the increased police presence while offering counseling and other outreach services to students and educators alike.

"Our thoughts and Prayers are with the families from Uvalde Texas and the staff at Robb Elementary School. In response to the school shooting in Uvalde Texas, we will have an increased presence and additional patrols at all of our schools," read a portion of the police statement. "While there are no known threats at our schools, the safety of our children is our highest priority and we will continue to monitor the situation and remain prepared."

"On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, a Texas community suffered a horrific tragedy as a shooter entered an elementary school and killed many children and adults. This is a terrible event, which may cause many emotions including fear, anxiety, and anger," read a statement from Sue Elliott, the acting Superintendent of Schools. "Student and staff safety and wellness remains our top priority.

"We have partnered with our local authorities to have increased presence at our schools today, and our school counselors will also be available to meet with students and staff who may need to speak with someone as they process this tragic situation," Elliott added. "Additionally, the attached document from the National Association of School Psychologists provides some tips when talking with students about violence.

Council Rock and others have also provided an online resource to help parents and teachers talk to students about violence in schools.

"I extend my deepest sympathy as well as thoughts and prayers for comfort and healing to the families, friends, and community members in this Texas community."

Central Bucks School District shared resources with parents as well.

"We all work so hard to make our schools and classrooms places of safety, both physically and emotionally, and when something like this happens, it touches us differently … there is a profound sadness that is difficult to explain," Superintendent Abram M. Lucabaugh said in a message.

Tullytown Police, which cover schools in the Pennsbury District, were out at buildings Wednesday morning.

"In light of the tragic events in Texas, Tullytown Police were out at Walt Disney Elementary, St. Mikes and CSL schools this morning. Our Officers randomly patrol the schools every day," the department said on its Facebook page.

"As educators, today's event is a tragic reminder of the tremendous responsibility we have to secure the safety and welfare of over 10,000 children in our fourteen schools in a rapidly changing world. This is a responsibility we take very seriously," said Pennsbury Superintendent Thomas Smith in an online statement. "As a District, we have worked diligently to be proactive in the area of student safety. Our schools are only accessible through locked doors at the front entrance, where parents and visitors are directed to sign in at the main office. We meet regularly with local law enforcement and emergency management officials to review and revise our safety plans and protocols. Several years ago, we instituted regular evacuation, lockdown, and active shooter drills. Administrators review procedures with staff and students in an age-appropriate manner."

David A. Bolton, superintendent of the Pennridge School District, said "it is important that our children understand that schools are safe places and that we work with our local police, fire, and other emergency responders" to ensure the safety of our schools.

"In Pennridge, all schools routinely talk about and practice for a variety of emergency situations," Bolton said. "While we focus on safety every day, I have reminded our staff this morning to remain vigilant, to monitor student concerns, to make sure that our schools are secured, and to report any concerns immediately to the office."

AG Shapiro: Anonymous Safe2say tips reach 40,382 in first year

Several Bucks County districts pointed community members to Pennsylvania'sSafe2Say Something app, which launched in the beginning of 2019. It is used in schools throughout the state. Students can anonymously submit reports of unsafe activities or threats through the application.

The Safe2Say annual report for the 2020 to 2021 school year showed there were 10,494 received statewide, which excludes false tips, according to its yearly report.

Bullying or cyber bullying reports, and suicide or suicide ideation were the highest-reported on the application statewide, with 1459 and 1394 reports each.

The application received more than 13,000 more reports the school year before, at 23,745 tips for the 2019 to 2020 school year. Bullying and suicidal ideation were the highest-reported that year as well.

Rich Askey, president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, today issued the following statement in the aftermath of the tragic school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX, where a teacher and 14 students needlessly lost their lives.

“This is an unspeakable tragedy, and it’s yet another example of a horrific loss of life that could have been prevented,” Askey said. “This never should have happened, and there are things that we can do to make it less likely that these kinds of tragedies happen again.

“The families of the children and the educator who lost their lives today have our thoughts and prayers, but they — and we — need more than that,” Askey said. “We need action.“Our students need mental health supports now more than ever, and we need to make these investments as a commonwealth and as a country. We must make the investments of time and resources that students need to deal with emotional problems before they result in violence and before people die. We can and must make this a priority, and we need to do it urgently.”

