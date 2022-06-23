Bucks County to squeeze out dealers not disclosing used-car 'lemons'

Mike Bannon remembers the woman, a single mom who saved a few thousand dollars to buy a car. She bought one "as is" that died on her a couple of days later. There was nothing that Bannon, director of the Bucks County Consumer Protection Bureau, could do to help her recover her money.

Now there will be. The county commissioners last week unanimously approved the county’s new “Used Car Lemon Law,” the first of its kind in Pennsylvania.

The law will provide protection for consumers who purchase a used car that cost more than $3,000, is newer than seven model years old and has up to 100,000 miles on its odometer. It goes into effect Jan. 1.

The law, similar to a law enacted by New Jersey, will require a car dealer to refund the consumer the full purchase price if a vehicle meeting the age and mileage requirements fails a safety inspection or emissions test within 10 days of the sale unless the dealer can correct the deficiencies within a "reasonable" amount of time.

And it will require the dealer to disclose to a would-be buyer any defects the dealer knows about including if:

the frame is bent, cracked or twisted,

the engine block or head is cracked,

the vehicle is unable to pass inspection,

the transmission is damaged,

the vehicle was flooded,

the differential is damaged, deteriorated or requires replacement.

The seven-page ordinance will make it unlawful for a dealer to misrepresent the mechanical condition of a used motor vehicle that meets the ordinance's conditions; to fail to disclose any information about a warranty, service contract or repair insurance on the vehicle and "to fail to provide a clear, written explanation, prior to sale, of what is meant by the term 'as is,' if the used motor vehicle is sold 'as is.'"

It also requires a dealer to give the consumer a written warranty based on the mileage. If it has 24,000 miles or fewer, the written warranty would cover 90 days or 3,000 miles, whichever comes first; if the vehicle has 24,000 to 60,000 miles, the warranty would be for two months or 2,000 miles; for 60,000 to 100,000 miles, the grace period would be one month or 1,000 miles.

“The lack of a used-car law in Pennsylvania is a problem for our residents,” Bannon told the commissioners. “Most of our auto dealers by far are honest and do a good job but I’m afraid there are a few that have given the industry a black eye.”

Used-car dealers who break the law will be subject to fines up to $1,000 for each occurrence.

"The consumer doesn't want to see a fine issued; they want their vehicle to work," said county Solicitor Joseph Khan.

District Attorney Matt Weintraub said the law "really strengthens the safety next for the consumers. I'm proud to be endorsing this as a measure for the rest of the state."

Khan said he hoped the law would weed out disreputable used-car dealers as it protects consumers buying a used vehicle and the good names of car dealers who serve their customers fairly.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bucks County approves PA's first used car lemon law