Bucks County under dense fog advisory until 2 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for Upper and Lower Bucks County counties until 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The county will have dense fog and visibilities of less than a quarter mile, making driving conditions hazardous.

The fog will give way to occasional rain and drizzle this afternoon. High temperatures will reach 47 degrees today.

What's the Bucks County weather forecast for the weekend?

Thursday and Friday will see highs in the low - to upper 60s with rain predicated on both days.

Saturday is looking pleasant with highs in the low 50s and partly sunny skies. Sunday will be rainy with highs near 45.

According to Accuweather.com, the rest of January and the start of February look very mild.

