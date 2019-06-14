Bucks, Lakers betting favorites for 2020 NBA title

While the Toronto Raptors were flying back to Ontario with their first NBA title, the Milwaukee Bucks were installed as the betting favorite to claim the O'Brien Trophy next year.

The Bucks (+480) are tops on the 2020 title futures list released by FanDuel, ahead of the Golden State Warriors (+600) and Raptors (+600).

Not all sportsbooks are banking on the Bucks.

The Lakers are the favorites (+400), ahead of the Bucks (+500), Clippers (+700) and 76ers (+800) at pointsbet.com.

Moneyline odds reflect the amount paid on a $100 wager. A $100 bet on Milwaukee would win $480, for example.

At FanDuel, the Lakers (+800), Houston Rockets (+850) and Philadelphia 76ers (+1100) are next ahead of a grouping that includes the Denver Nuggets (+1400), Los Angeles Clippers (+1600) and Boston Celtics (+1800).

Last season, odds between the end of the NBA Finals and the first week of free agency moved significantly.

Considering the status of Kawhi Leonard (Raptors), Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant (Warriors), and key pieces for almost every team listed by FanDuel, big moves are almost assuredly to follow the first major signings of the summer.

Free agency begins June 30 and signings can become official on July 6.

The Nets are being connected to Kyrie Irving in free agency and after making the 2019 postseason are at +2400, even with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The New York Knicks, flush with salary cap space and intent on signing multiple big-ticket free agents, are +2500.

Portland is only +3000 after reaching the Western Conference finals.

Phoenix and Memphis are tied for the lowest odds at +25000.

