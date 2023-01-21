Bucks man funded lavish life with nearly $900K stolen from South Jersey employer, cops say

WILLINGBORO, N.J. – A Bucks County man is accused of stealing goods worth almost $867,000 from his former employer here.

Brian Myslinski, 31, of Levittown, allegedly sold equipment taken from Radwell International, then used the funds to finance a lavish lifestyle, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

It said Myslinski spent more than $120,000 to cover sports gambling debts and $50,000 for a 1974 Dodge Charger classic car.

He also allegedly funded a vacation to Jamaica and bought designer handbags, among other high-end items, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Myslinski is accused of stealing goods while working in 2021 at Radwell International, a supplier of industrial equipment.

An investigation began after an attorney for Radwell contacted the prosecutor's office about the alleged theft-and-fencing activity. Myslinski was no longer a Radwell employee at that time, according to a probable cause statement for the charges against him.

The prosecutor's office alleged Myslinski, a supervisor, “used his knowledge of and access to the company’s internal systems" to steal from Radwell.

According to the probable cause statement, video surveillance showed Myslinski "placing stolen items into the shipping department inconsistent with company procedure."

FedEx records showed Myslinski purchased shipping labels with his personal funds and "comingled" the stolen goods with Radwell shipments.

Radwell also reported finding its products offered for sale at an eBay site connected to Myslinski, the statement alleged. Myslinski also is accused of selling some equipment directly to buyers.

He received about $360,000 from buyers for goods with a value to Radwell of $866,834, the statement said.

Myslinski was charged Tuesday with financial facilitation of criminal activity and elements of computer theft.

The Silverspruce Road resident is also accused of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and misapplication of entrusted property.

The charges are only allegations. Myslinski has not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Prosecutor: Levittown man used scheme to pay for a lavish lifestyle