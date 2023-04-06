Bucks, Montgomery county police get database to fight gun crimes. Here's how it works

Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware county law enforcement announced April 5 that investigators will join a national ballistics network to help identify firearms used in crimes across the four-county region.

Officials said Montgomery County had purchased a National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, or NIBIN, machine, that helps connect the firearms used in crimes locally with crimes throughout the country.

What is the NIBIN machine?

NIBIN is a database of fired cartridge casings from guns used in crimes across the country.

Each firearm leaves its own signature, like a set of scratches, grooves or dents, on bullet casings when a gun is fired, and the NIBIN system can compare those against six million others in the database, according to a Montgomery County District Attorney's Office news release.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives launched the national NIBIN in 1997, and it has expanded to 293 systems throughout the country, including Philadelphia and Berks County, according to the release.

How will Bucks County law enforcement use the machine?

After new casings are entered in to the database, they are compared against others in the database to create a list of high-probability matches, which become leads for detectives.

Law enforcement in Bucks County will send the casings from crime scenes and seized weapons to the database within 48 hours with the results sent to detectives, who will look at the leads to determine connections and suspects, the DA's office said.

Why did Montgomery County get the machine?

The funding for the machine came from the Liberty Mid-Atlantic High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, a federal program aimed at interagency cooperation to reduce drug trafficking in the Delaware Valley. The DA's office said crime data shows gun traffickers are frequently involved in drug trafficking, and drug traffickers are often heavily armed.

The purchase of the NIBIN machine is another aspect of Montgomery County's efforts to stop gun violence and gun trafficking.

Law enforcement in Bucks and Montgomery counties have focused on stopping straw purchases, which is when someone who is legally allowed to purchase a firearm sells one to someone who is not legally allowed to possess it.

In many of these cases, investigators said the guns that were illegally purchased were used to commit crimes elsewhere.

It's not unusual for cases involving guns and gun violence to include suspects and/or victims from Bucks and Montgomery counties.

Officials also announced that Montgomery County put together a Gun Violence Reduction Task Force consisting of 100 officers throughout the county. They will work with Montgomery County detectives to combat gun trafficking and gun violence crimes throughout the county.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said before he won reelection in 2021, that his office would have a renewed focus on gun trafficking and straw-purchasing crimes.

