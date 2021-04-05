Bucs' Carlton Davis apologizes after using anti-Asian slur he thought meant 'lame'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chuck Schilken
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis (24) in action during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis recently tweeted a word commonly used as an anti-Asian slur. He apologized and said it has a different meaning where he comes from. (Steve Luciano / Associated Press)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis has apologized for using an anti-Asian slur, saying he didn't realize it was an offensive term.

On Sunday night, Davis tweeted "Gotta stop letting g—s in Miami," using a word that most often refers to people of Asian descent in a derogatory manner.

But Davis quickly deleted the tweet and sent out another one with a screenshot of an alternative definition of the word from Urban Dictionary.

That definition, which is listed on Urban Dictionary beneath the racist one, states the word is commonly "used in South Florida to describe a person who is Lame" and can be a "synonym for Lame, wack, Fool or Stupid."

"I would never offend any group of people," wrote Davis, who grew up in Miami Gardens, Fla. "You reporters can look for another story to blow up. The term was directed towards a producer claiming he 'ran Miami.' With that being said I’ll retire that word from my vocabulary giving the hard times our Asian family are enduring."

A recent report by Stop AAPI Hate documented 3,795 racially motivated attacks — verbal, physical or other forms — against Asian Americans from March 2020, when most shutdowns because of the coronavirus began, and February 2021. The novel coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China.

Davis apologized in another tweet and said he hadn't realized the word had "a much darker, negative connotation" than the definition he has "always" known.

"I used a term that from where I come from has always meant “lame” but I did not realize it has a much darker, negative connotation," Davis wrote. "I have learned a valuable lesson and want to apologize to anyone that was offended by seeing that word because we need to focus on helping each other."

Davis was selected by the Buccaneers in the second round of the 2018 draft and has started 44 games for the reigning Super Bowl champions, including all four games of their playoff run last season. He is a member of the team's social justice board.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Bucs’ Carlton Davis tweets anti-Asian slur

    Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis used an anti-Asian slur on Twitter Sunday night, then offered an apology while also suggesting there was nothing offensive of the use of the term. On Sunday evening, Davis tweeted, “Gotta stop letting g–ks in Miami,” using an offensive term that refers to Vietnamese, Korean and Filipino people in a derogatory [more]

  • NFL player Carlton Davis apologizes after tweeting anti-Asian slur

    Davis said he was unaware that it had a "darker, negative connotation."

  • Bucs cornerback Davis apologises for anti-Asian slur

    Davis said it was not his intention to offend and the term had a different meaning in South Florida. "I used a term that from where I come from has always meant 'lame' but I did not realise it has a much darker, negative connotation," Davis tweeted.

  • As Deb Haaland creates unit to investigate missing and murdered Native Americans, a look at why it's necessary

    In an effort to provide more resources to investigate thousands of unsolved cases of missing and murdered Native Americans, a new Bureau of Indian Affairs unit has been launched by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. Indigenous communities have struggled for years to raise awareness to address the growing crisis of missing and murdered Native people, specifically women, activists who spoke with ABC News said. According to the Urban Indian Health Institute, homicide is the third-leading cause of death among American Indian and Alaska Native women aged 10 to 24.

  • Georgia minority owned businesses desperately needed MLB tourism to rebound from pandemic: Jobs Expert

    Jobs Creator Network CEO Alfredo Ortiz talks economic hit to Georgia tourism after MLB All-Star game moves do to political pressure.

  • Google v Oracle: Supreme Court declares Google's code copying fair

    The US Supreme Court has handed Google a major win in a decade-long battle over copied code.

  • Denver dabbles with magic mushrooms, but using them to treat mental health disorders remains underground

    Denver decriminalized magic mushrooms in 2019. Now advocates are pushing to legalize psilocybin — the active ingredient — as a treatment for various mental health problems.

  • Tesla is appealing against a labor board ruling that ordered Elon Musk to delete an anti-union tweet

    In addition to the tweet ruling, the vehicle manufacturer is fighting a decision that the company breached US labor laws.

  • Jamie Chung Made a Powerful Statement on the SAG Awards Red Carpet

    Chung carried a crimson handbag with the phrase "Stop Asian Hate" emblazoned on it.

  • An Asian woman was stabbed to death in California but police aren't treating the attack as a hate crime

    Ke Chieh Meng, 64, was attacked while walking her dogs in Riverside, California on Saturday. She died in hospital from her injuries.

  • 'Godzilla vs. Kong' earned $48 million at the US box office over the weekend, the best opening during the pandemic

    Warner Bros.' "Godzilla vs. Kong" debuted on the streaming service HBO Max simultaneously with movie theaters in the US.

  • Rescuers hampered by damaged roads, more rain in Indonesia

    Rescuers were hampered by damaged bridges and roads and a lack of heavy equipment Monday after torrential rains caused multiple disasters on remote eastern Indonesian islands as well as in East Timor. At least 133 people died and dozens were missing in Indonesia, and 27 deaths were reported in East Timor. A tropical cyclone causing the damage is expected to continue affecting the Southeast Asian nations for days while moving south toward Australia.

  • Matthews, Tavares lead Maple Leafs to 4-2 win over Flames

    Auston Matthews and John Tavares each had a goal and an assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 Sunday night. Morgan Rielly and Alex Galchenyuk also scored for the Maple Leafs, who are 6-3-1 in their last 10 and continue to top the NHL’s North Division. Michael Hutchinson made 32 saves.

  • Tigray crisis: The Weeknd donates $1m to Ethiopians in conflict

    The Canadian popstar says his "heart breaks for innocent civilians being senselessly murdered".

  • Thandiwe Newton reclaims the true spelling of her name: 'I'm taking back what's mine'

    The Emmy-winning actress has been going by the first name "Thandie" for the better part of three decades.

  • Man found dead in Midlands woods after armed standoff with deputies, sheriff says

    No deputies fired their weapons, according to the sheriff.

  • Southwest pilot accused of indecent exposure during flight

    Federal authorities have charged a former Southwest Airlines pilot with indecent exposure for an incident they say occurred during a flight last August. Michael Haak was the pilot in command of the plane during a flight from Philadelphia to Orlando, Florida, according to a one-page filing in federal district court in Maryland. A Southwest spokeswoman said no passengers witnessed the incident; the pilots were the only people aboard aware of the incident.

  • Dad shot in front of daughter during family outing at Dave and Buster’s, Texas cops say

    Police are investigating.

  • Fauci hits back at rightwing criticism and says attacks on him 'bizarre'

    Scientist forced to defend himself from attacks by Trump allies and says ‘I can’t be bothered with getting distracted’ Anthony Fauci, pictured here with Debora Birx, said he had become a scapegoat for rightwing figures. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images Anthony Fauci has described attacks on him from Republicans as “bizarre”, after a barrage of criticism from senior GOP figures. The infectious disease expert who has led the US effort against Covid-19 was forced to defend himself after a former Trump official called him “the father of the actual virus” and the senator Lindsey Graham followed other Republicans in urging Fauci – Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser and the head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to travel to the US-Mexico border. Speaking to Fox News, Fauci said he had become a scapegoat for rightwing figures. “I’ve been a symbol to them of what they don’t like about anything that has to do with things that are contrary to them, anything outside of their own realm,” he said. In a flurry of tweets on Friday, Graham, from South Carolina, told Fauci: “You need to go to the southern border and witness in person the biggest super-spreader event in the nation.” Graham was referring to thousands of migrants being held in overcrowded conditions. The administration has said asylum seekers are tested for coronavirus on arrival in the US. It was unclear what Graham thought a Fauci visit would achieve. “It’s a little bit bizarre, I would say,” Fauci said. “I mean … Lindsey Graham, who I like, he’s … you know, he’s a good person, I’ve dealt with him very, very well over the years, you know, equating me with things that have to do at the border? I mean, I have nothing to do with the border. “Having me down at the border, that’s really not what I do.” Fauci, 80, has served seven presidents since 1984, leading the fight against Aids and HIV before emerging as the trusted public face of attempts to contain the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday Peter Navarro, who served in various roles under Donald Trump, launched a bizarre rant during an interview with Fox News. Asked about Fauci’s comment that his pursuit of a vaccine was “the best decision [I] ever made”, Navarro said: “Fauci is a sociopath and a liar. He had nothing to do with the vaccine. The father of the vaccine is Donald J Trump. “What is Fauci the father of? Fauci is the father of the actual virus.” Fauci responded, asking: “How bizarre is that? Think about it for a second. Isn’t that a little weird? I mean, come on.” Last week Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, accused Fauci of remaining silent over conditions at the border. An Alabama congressman also urged Fauci to get involved. In February Marco Rubio, a senator from Florida, criticized Fauci, saying his job “is not to mislead or scare” the American public. Fauci demurred when asked to respond. “I am so busy trying to do some important things to preserve the health and the safety of the American people that I can’t be bothered with getting distracted with these people that are doing these ad hominems,” he said.

  • Scoring difficulties reaching new levels: Takeaways from Lakers' loss to Clippers

    The Lakers are struggling when it comes to scoring points and getting to the century mark. Here's what we learned from their loss to the Clippers.