Bucshon announces winners of app challenge

Dec. 12—U.S. Representative Larry Bucshon of Indiana's 8th Congressional District announced the winners of 2023 Congressional App Challenge.

The Congressional App Challenge is a competition designed to engage students from across the country in computer science and coding. Students in middle or high school are encouraged to compete by creating and exhibiting an app for mobile, tablet, or computer devices on a platform of their choice.

The winners of the 2023 Congressional App Challenge for Indiana's 8th Congressional District are:

1st Place: Squarey's Mathematical Adventure created by Tolen Schreid, Jonah Wu, Michael Greif and Nicholas Braeman from Signature School in Evansville.

2nd Place: Carp Detect AS created by Britain Sisk, Colton Minnett and Braxton Idwine from South Vermillion Middle School in Clinton.

3rd Place: Cancer Scanner Tanner created by Ben Shryock, Ashton Smith, Abby Welker and Piper Sparks from South Vermillion Middle School in Clinton.

"I am thrilled to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the winners of the 2023 Congressional App Challenge, a testament to the creativity and ingenuity of Indiana's 8th district students," said Bucshon. "... Congratulations to these talented students; your ability to think critically and problem-solve will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the future of Indiana and our nation."