Bucshon on vote to remove McCarthy
Dan Spehler talks with Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-IN)
Dan Spehler talks with Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-IN)
Likewise, the company behind an app that can recommend your next TV binge, movie to watch, podcast to stream, or book to read, is out today with its own entertainment-focused AI companion, Pix. Built using a combination of Likewise's own customer data and technology from partner OpenAI, Pix can make entertainment recommendations and answer other questions via text message or email, or by communicating with Pix within the Pix mobile app, website, or even by speaking to Pix's TV app using a voice remote. Founded in 2017 by former Microsoft communications chief Larry Cohen with financial backing from Bill Gates, the recommendations startup aims to offer an easy way for people to discover new TV shows, movies, books, podcasts, and more, as well as follow other users and make lists of their favorites to share.
Jason Alexander relives his iconic 'Seinfeld' moment on 'The $100,000 Pyramid' and other highlights from a night of celebrity game shows.
Obviously there are sequined minidresses on this list.
The bestselling children's author explains why his message will always be about inclusion.
A fatal stabbing in Brooklyn and the killing of a journalist in Philadelphia have deepened a sense of unease in some big cities.
This week, our old friend Darrell Etherington joins Becca Szkutak to talk with Professor Esther Rodriguez-Villegas from Acurable. Acurable is a medical device company that makes patient-friendly wearable devices that accurately diagnose and manage respiratory conditions at home. As a career-long academic, Rodriguez-Villegas never intended to be a founder until she learned about how the currently available medical devices made it extremely difficult to detect and treat diseases like sleep apnea and epilepsy.
Ball was in the best stretch of his young career when his knee gave out. He showed up in full uniform to media day vowing to return.
Kevin McCarthy became the first speaker ever to be voted out of the position on Tuesday and lawmakers warned of weeks of chaos ahead.
There are a few different potential reasons why Gaetz might see it in his self-interest to send the House – and the Republican party – into disorder and uncertainty.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde determine who needs a win more in the last Big 12 occurrence of the Red River Rivalry game.
Enough Republicans joined Matt Gaetz’s effort in a pair of floor votes.
Skelly the skeleton remains one of Halloween's most spooktacular — and sought-after — decorations ... if you can find it.
After a long strike-induced dark spell, the late-night kings of comedy are back and throwing punchlines.
Matthew McConaughey will be the first guest on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Monday when it returns for the first time since the end of the months-long Hollywood writers strike.
The celeb's go-to vitamin E serum moisturizes and helps minimize the appearance of fine lines, scars and stretch marks.
Rachel Lee, ringleader of the Bling Ring, discusses her role in the high-profile burglaries of Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan and other Hollywood celebs.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde review the loaded slate of Week 5 college football games on today’s podcast.
As tech companies begin to monetize generative AI, the creators on whose work it is trained are asking for their fair share. A recent open letter from The Authors Guild signed by more than 8,500 writers, including Margaret Atwood, Dan Brown and Jodi Picoult, urges generative AI companies to cease using their works without proper authorization or compensation. Artists, meanwhile, have brought numerous lawsuits against generative AI vendors like Stability AI, Midjourney and Microsoft regarding copyright and misuse.
Fans, including director Uwe Boll, tell Yahoo they're sad to see "the end of an era."
It's Gerry Turner's turn to find love. Here's how to watch 'The Golden Bachelor.'