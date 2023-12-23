Bucyrus City Schools therapist identified physical problems behind reading deficits

Bucyrus City Schools Occupational Therapist Lauren Stacy who has a background in neuro medicine is researching a trend she has found among the Bucyrus City Schools elementary students who have trouble reading. Although the trend is not new, it might have gone undiagnosed.

“A lot of the teachers had no idea about it,” Stacy said. “They know their kids are struggling reading.”

Stacy said she has found students can be misidentified as having trouble reading due to a cognitive limitation when in reality it is because their eyes are not moving efficiently to capture the text.

Vision problem beyond glasses

To further test the students and find out more how to deal with eye movement deficiencies, Stacy invited an educator in the field of occupational therapy, Florida Robert Constantine, to teach a class at Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center and visit the school district.

Constantine said he is teaching courses all around the country, including a specific course for school based therapists, which he taught in Bucyrus. He said he had a chance to help assess students in Bucyrus Elementary School in terms of their ocular motor skills.

Bucyrus City Schools occupational therapist Lauren Stacy invited Robert Constantine, an authority on ocular motor skills, to visit the school and help assess children who are having difficulty reading.

“There might be a vision problem beyond glasses,” Constantine said.

How can a school occupational therapist address motor eyes problems?

Stacy said people expect an occupational therapist to address fine and visual motor skills as they relate to handwriting and cutting or addressing the sensory needs of autistic students.

“What many people aren't aware of is that occupational therapists also have the skills to address other motor impairments that impact academic performance, such as the nerves and muscles that move the eyes, which have a significant impact on the ability to read and write,” she said.

Because of her background in an adult neuro who previously worked in a neuro rehabilitation unit, Stacy said, she started noticing trends in some of the kids she was evaluating that were limiting them in their academics that went beyond basic fine and visual motor skills.

“What we are finding is that there are a number of these kids who are having trouble reading that aren't necessarily having trouble due to cognitive or academic limitations,” Stacey said. “They are having trouble simply because their eyes aren't moving efficiently.”

For a number of these kids, she said, no matter how much "reading intervention" is provided, they will still struggle unless their vision problems are addressed.

Further, "vision" is often equated to "acuity,” Stacey said, meaning if the student has glasses, or if or has been found to not need glasses, "vision" already has been addressed.

“What we are looking at here goes well beyond acuity,” she said. “We are looking specifically at the actual movements of the eyes and what they are seeing.”

Stacey said some of the problems students might face beyond acuity are letters being distorted, running together, jumping all over the place, etc.

Negative outcomes and how to avoid them

When children are unable to learn to read and continue to go through the grade levels while falling behind peers, it comes with a surplus of negative outcomes beyond reading difficulties, she said.

Some of the negative outcomes include attention deficits and behavior escalations, such as when a student prefers being the "bad" kid rather than the "dumb" kid.

“How hard is it to focus when you have no idea what's going on in front of you?” Stacey said.

Her goal is to be able to reach the kids who are being impacted by these visual dysfunctions and intervene early through exercises and activities as a proactive measure in preventing learning difficulties in the areas of reading and writing that are due to visual dysfunction.

“Being able to identify and address these issues in students learning to read and write is huge!” Stacey said. “I am super passionate about this topic and am so grateful for the opportunity to see this come to light for our students.”

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Therapist identifies physical issues leading to reading deficits