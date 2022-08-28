Bucyrus, Crestline and prosecutor's office awarded violent crime reduction grants

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

More than $1 million will flow into three Crawford County departments through the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.

Two grants were announced by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine during a news conference in Willard on Aug. 19, according to a news release from the governor's office.

As part of the seventh round of the program, the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office will receive $215,217.68 to hire a criminal investigator to assist local law enforcement agencies with case investigations. The Crestline Police Department will receive $343,149.66 to pay for retention or hiring bonuses to help maintain current law enforcement staffing levels, recruit new officers and continue ongoing public safety services to prevent and investigate violent crime, according to the news release.

In the program's fourth round, the Bucyrus Police Department was awarded $445,947.10 for retention bonuses to aid in retaining current staffing levels for 20 officers, according to an earlier news release.

Bucyrus Mayor Jeff Reser said the city is still waiting for details about the "substantial" grant — information such as how many years it will cover and how the money can be used.

"What we know so far is the Bucyrus Police Department's going to receive a generous grant from the State of Ohio," he said. "We are intending to use it for equity pay for officers and dispatchers and also to fund a couple of positions in the police department.

"We're grateful to the State of Ohio and Gov. DeWine for including Bucyrus in this grant. ... We'll definitely put it to good use."

Prosecutor's office will add investigator

Crawford County Prosecutor Matt Crall said his office will use the grant money to add an investigator, which many prosecutors' offices already have. The county had one back in the 1990s.

"I think it's going to help all of Crawford County," he said.

"The biggest thing it will do will be to help all of law enforcement, be kind of a liaison with all of law enforcement in the county that we work with, as well as being able to go out and do some things that we'd like to do but maybe don't have the time to do, when it comes to our criminal cases," he said.

The investigator, who will be certified as a peace officer, will help with a number of duties, from finding witnesses to serving subpoenas and conducting interviews, Crall said. Having an investigator will allow his attorneys to focus on their primary duties.

"You wouldn't believe how much time we spend tracking down loose ends on cases," he said. "Calling the police agency and saying 'Hey, this needs to be done.' This will hopefully make that happen quicker and more efficiently. ... I think it will strengthen our cases and make us more efficient here, and help law enforcement out, too. He'll work closely with the detective bureaus in all the agencies."

The grant runs for two years, he said.

The biggest thing is that the state of Ohio has invested more than $1 million into law enforcement in the county "at a time when they could really use it," Crall said.

"It's not an easy time to be in law enforcement, so I think that this will help retain some people who are maybe thinking, 'Am I going to keep being a police officer or not?'" he said. "It's always hard for Crestline, particularly, because they're such a small department. People get in there and get some experience and then they can go work somewhere else, get a better paycheck."

It's a problem all across the state.

“Many law enforcement agencies across Ohio are facing an increase in resignations and a decrease in new applicants to fill those vacant positions, which has a direct impact on the safety of their communities," DeWine said in the news release. “I am committed to supporting agencies that need help filling their ranks so that they can effectively protect their citizens and themselves."

Since the launch of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program in April, DeWine has awarded $37.2 million to 119 Ohio law enforcement agencies to help them prevent and investigate violent crime through new and enhanced anti-violence programs and improved staffing levels, the news release stated. DeWine will award approximately $100 million to local law enforcement agencies in total.

