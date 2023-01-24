Bucyrus man out on bond after being charged with murder

A Bucyrus man has been released on bond after being charged with murder in Crawford County Municipal Court.

According to court records, Thomas Brown, 49, 1112 S. Sandusky Ave., was charged with murder on Monday, one day after a homicide was reported in the 500 block of Tiffin Street.

Capt. Tom Walker, public information officer for the Bucyrus Police Department, confirmed Tuesday that Brown had been charged in connection with the homicide.

Brown was arraigned Monday and bond was set at $50,025, according to court records. A spokesman at the Crawford County Jail said Brown posted bond and was released on Monday afternoon.

Bucyrus police officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of Tiffin Street at approximately 3:18 a.m. Sunday regarding a fight and a man who was unresponsive, according to a news release from the department. When officers arrived, a Bucyrus Fire Department EMS crew was at the scene, and a man was pronounced dead.

A suspect was arrested in connection with the case.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Man charged with murder in connection with Tiffin Street homicide