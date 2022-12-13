Bucyrus man charged with making death threats against Arizona official

CLEVELAND - A Bucyrus man who was the subject of an FBI search on Dudley Street last week appeared in federal court on Monday, accused of making death threats against the governor-elect in Arizona.

Joshua Russell faces three charges of making interstate threats, according to documents filed in the U.S. District Court for Northern Ohio. The charges allege that on three occasions, he left messages with the Arizona Secretary of State's Office in which he threatened to injure or kill her.

One of the federal court documents cites a message Russell reportedly left on the Arizona's secretary of state voicemail on Aug. 2, 2022:

"You've drug your feet, you've done nothing, to protect our election for 2020. You're committing election fraud, you're starting to do it again, from day one. You're the enemy of the United States, you're a traitor to this country, and you better put your ... [expletive] affairs in order, 'cause your days [inaudible] are extremely numbered. America's coming for you, you will pay with your life..."

Katie Hobbs, Arizona's secretary of state, was elected governor in November.

On Thursday, Bucyrus police and fire departments were on standby as federal agents searched Russell's home in the 400 block of Dudley Street, according to police reports.

