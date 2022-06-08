Bucyrus man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in roommate's beating death

The U.S. and Ohio flags fly in front of the Crawford County Courthouse.

A Bucyrus man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and other charges in connection with the beating death of his roommate in April 2021.

Brian A. Russell, 29, lived in an apartment at 240 W. Mansfield St. with the victim, 53-year-old Bryan Cole, Crawford County Prosecutor Matt Crall said Wednesday afternoon.

Bucyrus police officers found Cole dead in the apartment two days after the April 20 beating, Crall said.

A look back: Bucyrus man to face murder charge in connection with roommate's death

Russell pleaded guilty Wednesday in Crawford County Common Pleas Court to voluntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, Crall said. He was sentenced to 20 to 25½ years in prison. As part of the plea agreement, Russell agreed that his sentences will run consecutively.

In May 2021, Russell was indicted on a charge of murder, an unclassified felony.

Three people lived in the West Mansfield Street apartment, Crall said — Cole, Russell and Russell's girlfriend. Cole and the girlfriend were having a conversation when the incident began, Crall said.

A look back: Bucyrus man arraigned on charge of murder in roommate's death

"She had chipped her tooth," he said. The girlfriend told police that Russell apparently believed Cole had caused the chip — which was not the case.

"Russell eventually admits that he started striking him and blacked out and doesn't remember what happened," Crall said. "He struck him enough times to cause 16 broken ribs and a brain bleed that ultimately caused Cole to die.

"They left him there and then made bogus phone calls, pretending to be anonymous sources ... trying to get the cops to go and check on him.

"I don't think they knew that he was dead; they just knew that something had happened and they wanted someone to check on him. After two days, the cops busted down the door and found his body, that he had passed away."

Story continues

ggoble@gannett.com

419-559-7263

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Bucyrus man convicted of voluntary manslaughter in beating death