Bucyrus man sent to prison for probation violation

A Bucyrus man is headed to prison after failing to abide by the rules of his probation.

Dakota Commodore, 30, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Monday in Crawford County Common Pleas Court after he violated a civil protection order several times.

Commodore was placed on five years of probation on July 18 after pleading guilty to two counts of violation of a protection order, both fifth-degree felonies. He was found to be in violation of his probation after a grand jury indicted him on two more violation-of-a-protection-order charges on Aug. 22.

He was sentenced to six months in prison for both counts in his original case. Those charges are to be served concurrently for a total of six months in prison.

In the new case, Commodore was sentenced to one year in prison on each charge, to be served consecutively, for a total of two years in prison. That sentence is in addition to the six months he must serve in his original case, for a total of 30 months in prison. He will receive credit for 81 days in jail he has already served.

Commodore also was placed on three years of probation in Crawford County Municipal Court and sentenced to 90 days in jail with 60 days suspended on three counts of sexual conduct with an animal, all second-degree misdemeanors. He is forbidden to have any canines in his care while on probation.

Commodore was represented by Galion attorney Madison Garverick.

