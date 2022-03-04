Bucyrus police arrest Richland County man after high-speed chase ends in Wyandot County

A 24-year-old Richland County man driving a stolen vehicle was arrested Thursday evening after leading Bucyrus police officers on a high-speed chase that ended in Wyandot County.

According to a news release from the Bucyrus Police Department, an officer tried to stop a black Pontiac G6 for a red light violation at approximately 7:42 p.m. Thursday at North Lane and East Mary streets. The vehicle stopped on East Mary just long enough for the officer to get a partial plate, then sped off.

The Pontiac headed west on Mary Street at a high rate of speed, failing to stop and yield for any traffic devices or pedestrians, according to the news release. Near West Mary and West Mansfield streets, it slowed enough for officers to get the rest of the plate number, and it was identified as a stolen vehicle out of Richland County.

How did the chase end?

The suspect continued west to County Road 330, where the Ohio Highway Patrol joined the chase. As the vehicle sped toward Oceola, the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office was notified. Deputies deployed stop sticks, which the suspect vehicle ran over, then continued westbound for approximately one mile. The vehicle's tires gave out, and as the rims began to smoke, the driver stopped.

Where was the vehicle taken?

The driver, who initially refused to identify himself to officers, was arrested. Officers searched the vehicle and found drug abuse instruments and suspected narcotics.

The Pontiac eventually was towed by Lohr’s Towing, and its registered owner, who lives in Richland County, was informed of its recovery.

The suspect was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center, where he was charged with possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and several misdemeanor charges.

No one was injured and aside from the car, no property was damaged, according to the news release.

