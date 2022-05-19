A Bucyrus Police Department patrol car.

Additional information about a shooting death on the city's west side will be released Friday, according to the Bucyrus Police Department.

"We don't have anything new that we can release today on the homicide," Capt. Tom Walker, the department's public information officer, said at midday Thursday. He said he expected to be able to release information Friday morning. "As soon as we get the OK for release from the prosecutor's office, we will provide more."

On Wednesday, the department reported that a 49-year-old woman had died after suffering a gunshot wound to the head in the 600 block of West Mansfield Street at 2:07 a.m. that morning.

After being treated at the scene, the woman was taken to Avita Health System-Bucyrus Hospital, where she died. A 52-year-old man, who Walker said was considered a suspect, was arrested at the scene and taken to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Bucyrus police: Details on shooting death will be released Friday