Bucyrus police investigating homicide on Tiffin Street; man in custody

Bucyrus police are investigating the death of a man following a fight early Sunday on Tiffin Street.

According to a news release from Capt. Tom Walker, public information officer for the Bucyrus Police Department, officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of Tiffin Street at approximately 3:18 a.m. Sunday regarding a fight and a man who was unresponsive.

"All I can confirm is we did have a homicide," Walker said Monday morning. When officers arrived, a Bucyrus Fire Department EMS crew was at the scene, and a man was pronounced dead. The cause of death is not known; an autopsy was planned Monday in Lucas County, according to the news release.

"Officers immediately secured the scene," Walker said in the news release. "They began speaking with a witness, and it was discovered that a subject of interest had left the area."

Officers went to the subject’s home, and spoke with a man who was subsequently placed in investigative custody.

The names of the victim and suspect are not being released, according to the news release.

"Currently, police are still in the fact-gathering stage of this investigation," Walker said. "There has been much speculation and many rumors circulating on social media. ... We ask the community’s patience as we attempt to ensure the integrity of this investigation. More information will be released at the appropriate time."

ggoble@gannett.com

419-559-7263

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Man in custody as Bucyrus police investigate homicide on Tiffin Street