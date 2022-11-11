Bucyrus police officer involved in shooting Friday afternoon

No one was injured in a shooting incident involving a Bucyrus Police Department officer on Friday afternoon.

The incident took place around 4:30 p.m. Friday at West Charles and South Spring streets, said Capt. Tom Walker, the department's public information officer.

A person of interest is in custody, he said.

"Basically, we had an officer who attempted to do a car stop on a vehicle and the suspect began shooting at the officer, and the officer returned fire," Walker said. "Multiple rounds. At this stage, nobody has been injured, thank God."

Representatives of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the Crawford County Sheriff's Office have been called to the scene, Walker said.

"Detectives are on scene, conducting their investigation," he said.

More information will be released later, Walker said.

The Morrow County Sheriff's Office is reporting on its Facebook page that a suspect in multiple shootings reported in the 7000 block of Morrow County Road 30 is in custody in Bucyrus.

Walker said he could not confirm whether the incidents were connected.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Bucyrus police officer involved in South Spring street shooting