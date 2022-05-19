Bucyrus police: Woman dies after being shot in the head; 52-year-old man in custody

A 49-year-old woman died early Wednesday after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

Bucyrus police officers and firefighters were called to the 600 block of West Mansfield Street at 2:07 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Bucyrus Police Department.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a 49-year-old woman suffering a gunshot wound to the head, according to the news release. She was treated at the scene by firefighters and then taken to Avita Health System-Bucyrus Hospital, where she died.

A 52-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, where he was being held as of Wednesday afternoon.

"At this point, he's still being held for investigation," Bucyrus police Capt. Tom Walker said. "He is the suspect."

No additional information is being released pending notification of family, he said, adding that the investigation remains in "the fact-finding phase."

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was contacted to process the scene, according to the news release. Crawford County sheriff's deputies assisted at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

