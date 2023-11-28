Bucyrus veterans came out for dance and good cause

The veterans' organizations of Bucyrus united to raise money for the splash pad park and celebrate the Ohio State University/University of Michigan game in a Tailgate Dance party at the Crawford County Conservation League.

“The idea is to raise money for a good cause,” said member of the Sons of the American Legion (SAL) Bernie Kessler. “We raise money to give money away.”

Kessler, who came up with the idea of the dance, said the event on Friday was organized to help pay for the splash pad in the Aumiller Park to show the SAL appreciated the effort.

“We always thought that it would be neat,” he said.

The '60s rock and soul and blues Mick and Rick Band from Akron played for the Tailgate Dance Party in Bucyrus on the eve of the Ohio State and Michigan football game.

The origin of the '60s fundraiser

In the 1960s and later, for about 30 years, there was an entity, said Kessler, that used to organize Tailgate Dance for the Ohio State University/University of Michigan game in Columbus.

“It was a fundraiser down there for somebody,” he said.

That was why when he heard about the splash pad fundraiser he remembered about the old fundraiser and suggested a similar event to veterans service organizations.

“We all work together to do things for the community, and that’s why we are here,” Kessler said. “This is our first time doing this.”

What was it about

He said the tickets for the night cost $20, and that included listening to the featured '60s rock and soul and blues Mick and Rick Band from Akron and participating in a raffle with 12 or 13 prizes that were donated by members of the organizations.

American Legion Auxiliary member Cindy Jones, who prepared some of the raffle baskets, said she put some wine that was donated to them for this cause, cheese, sausages and handmade crochet towels that she made herself.

Jones' husband, Regis, a member of the SAL, said he came to the event with his spouse to support the good cause while also having fun. Jones said SAL are fairly active in the area with charity events.

Judy Enders said she came with her husband, Denny, who was helping in the kitchen. Denny Enders said he helped with serving food.

Larry Agin, left, Denny Enders and Jim Akres served food at the Tailgate Dance Party, which was a benefit for the splash pad park in Bucyrus.

Jim Akres, Sons of the American Veterans (AMVETS) member, was the cook. Preparing pulled pork and beans, he said, took him 14 hours.

“He is a good cook,” said First Vice-President of the Sons of AMVETS Larry Agin.

Costs and reasons for participation

The costs of inviting the band and the hall rental amounted to $1,400, and Kessler said they hoped to get a couple thousand dollars from the fundraiser.

“We could write them a check for $1,400, and nobody would know this in six weeks, but you give them an event like this,” Kessler said. “And they’ll remember.”

Nancy Fischer attended the dance and tailgate part party to have something to do on the eve of the big game.

However, not all the people who showed up for the party were veterans. Some came because they were anxiously waiting for the game like Nancy Fisher, who learned about the event on social media and came to have something to do the night before.

“So I don’t sit around and worry about it,” she said.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Bucyrus Veterans came out for dance and good cause