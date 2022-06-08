Bud raises $80M more to expand its AI-based open banking platform, used to power lending tools and more

Ingrid Lunden
·5 min read

Embedded finance -- where financial services companies and others bring in different kinds of fintech technology by way of APIs to enhance their own offerings with more data and functionality -- remains a growing opportunity, both to help fuel new business and to help incumbents get up to speed with their disruptors. In the latest development, Bud Financial, a provider of an AI-based open banking platform that is used by large banks and others to help power lending and other personalized products, has raised $80 million.

Ed Maslaveckas, the CEO and co-founder, told TechCrunch the investment, a Series B, will be used both for R&D -- specifically to further build out its artificial intelligence-based tools -- and for international expansion. The company today's tech appears to be based around natural language, and that language being English: it is live in the UK, Australia and New Zealand and it plans to expand to two more countries this year. It won't say which ones but it has a lot of multinational investors, including some out of another English-speaking market, the United States.

Bud is also not disclosing customer or transaction numbers, nor revenues, nor its valuation with this round, but here is some context on that. This round is being led by Bellis Phantom Holdco ltd, which is an indirect affiliate of investment funds managed by TDR Capital (this is a big PE investor whose name isn't typically associated with tech investments, with its portfolio including the likes of the Pizza Express chain of restaurants and ex-Walmart supermarket giant Asda). Others in this round include SEI investments Outward VC and others.

More context: In 2019, pre-pandemic, Bud raised $20 million from an impressive group that included HSBC, Goldman Sachs, ANZ, Investec’s INVC fund, and InnoCells (the corporate venture arm of Banco Sabadell) -- 25 investors in all. PitchBook notes that earlier investments, pre-this round, gave the company a modest valuation of less than $58 million. I'm guessing that number is definitely higher now, although with all the pressure we've been seeing in the market, and the many people who have spoken about how valuations are definitely depressed, it's anyone's guess as to what Bud's valuation might be now.

A number of Bud's big-name finance investors are also customers, which says something also about its business model. Like other European fintech players like open banking specialists Tink and Truelayer, as well as others in the embedded finance space like 10x and Thought Machine -- both of which have raised healthy amounts of funding also from investors that include large financial incumbents -- the startup is aiming for the gap in the market that has been created out of the rise of API-based embedded financial services, a plethora of successful disruptive startups entering the market, and the existence of very large financial services companies that are keen to refresh their own approach to avoid losing customers and transactions.

It started out, ironically, as a consumer-facing disruptor itself.

In 2014, Maslaveckas said he was living between Ireland and the UK and he was using "a bunch of financial apps to manage the situation."

The founding idea, he said, "was around providing a single point of access for people to learn about all these new apps. That quite quickly morphed into a consumer-facing app that used screen-scraping to identify areas where we thought people could benefit from engaging with some of the fintechs we'd engaged with."

The "B2B switch" he added came in 2017 when "we realized that we could get all this to market far faster if we worked with institutions to help them improve the way they engaged with customers using the tech we'd developed." Interestingly, that was before the idea of "neobanks" was not a very popular concept (much less one that was being used by younger consumers as neobanking services are now), so you can see how Bud might have seen an opportunity, sans strong traction of its own, to pivot to B2B, after presciently spotting how behind the times incumbents already were, and would continue to be if they didn't jump into something new.

In any case, much of the ethos of Bud remained with the pivot, he said. "Fundamentally we all think it should be easier to be good with money, so all the APIs we built are built with that in mind," he said.

"Being good with money" often boils down to two main concepts: not overspending what you cannot pay back (but while keeping liquidity and activity bubbling along), and investing to grow your money, and those are, loosely, two of the more popular "intelligence" services that Bud helps to power: it helps banks amass and utilize transaction insights, and to better assess risk around credit-based products.

It leans on advances in areas like open banking, which in some ways is less about banks ingesting more data from elsewhere, but simply being able to better understand what is sitting in their own coffers and databases. More specific features that Bud has and is continuing to enhance cover areas like categorisation, merchant recognition, and income verification, Maslaveckas said.

It also covers payments. "Most of the features people build with our tech end in a payment of some kind and we can process these over the Open Banking APIs," he said. He added that the insights it provides "is where we differentiate and where people choose us over competitors like Tink and Truelayer. For example, that's what HSBC use to power some of the new features in the first direct banking app."

The company claims that its "transaction enrichment" technology is 33% more accurate than industry leaders, with "over 93% accuracy in just six weeks" in an unspecified new market that it recently entered. (Take those with a grain of salt however, in the absence of any hard names and numbers.)

“We are hugely excited by the potential of Bud, not only in the ability of its platform to truly harness the opportunities from open banking, but also in its far-reaching potential to help power other businesses we are invested in," said Gary Lindsay, a managing partner at TDR Capital, in a statement. "The effective integration of technology and data science has long been a core part of TDR’s operational strategy and this investment is consistent with that approach.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood's flagship fund has rebounded 17% as tech and crypto stocks offer investors a flicker of hope

    The Ark Innovation ETF's outperformance coincides with bond yields slipping below 3% and more bullish investors aiming to buy the dip in tech stocks.

  • Shock of War Threatens Lasting Consequences on Global Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- The world economy will pay a “hefty price” for the war in Ukraine encompassing weaker growth, stronger inflation and potentially long-lasting damage to supply chains, the OECD said. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up

  • Hong Kong proptech start-up Butler expands beyond concierge services, signs up Swire, New World and Sun Hung Kai, eyes Singapore

    From trying to disrupt the domestic work industry in Hong Kong, proptech firm Butler has shifted its focus to providing services to both landlords and tenants in residential buildings, improving on what its founders say is an antiquated "pen and paper" approach to property management. Hongkongers Jonathan Lam, Angues Chan and Jeffrey Ma founded Butler in 2018, with the aim of providing concierge services to tenants and homeowners in Hong Kong. The company has raised about US$1 million (HK$7.85 m

  • Plug Power to Build Green Hydrogen Plant at Belgium Port

    Plug Power signs an agreement to build a 100-megawatt green hydrogen plant at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges in Belgium, the second-largest seaport in Europe.

  • Former Clemson QB having success in 7-on-7 league

    One of Clemson's recent starting quarterbacks is finding success in a new league, leading his team in passing and total touchdowns.

  • To Return to Growth, China’s Leaders Need to Accept a Hard Bargain

    The established view coming into 2022 both among China’s leaders in Beijing and Western business circles was that China would achieve 5-6% national GDP growth, leading the world away from the pandemic period. The economists closest to China’s officialdom argued publicly that this was what China was capable of. Privately, they said that the political importance of impressive growth in the run-up to a fall Communist Party Congress to extend Xi Jinping’s leadership tenure beyond the traditional two terms ensured that Beijing would do whatever it took to make it happen.

  • Goldman Sachs says the US economy will slow to a crawl as the Fed hikes rates, but will dodge a recession

    Pandemic-era drivers of inflation should cool and help the Fed avoid triggering a recession, Goldman's economists said.

  • China has the world's largest foreign exchange reserves — and it just grew for the first time in 2022 as the US dollar strengthens

    "The current external environment is still complex and severe... and the international financial market is still subject to great uncertainty."

  • 'Will we do our duty?' Cheney lays her legacy on the line

    Rep. Liz Cheney has been thinking lately about her great-great-grandfather, a man who fought for the Union in the Civil War, as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol insurrection prepares to launch a prime-time hearing of its work. The Wyoming congresswoman, a member of one of America’s famous political families, is one of just two Republicans on the 1/6 panel, and its vice chair. Cheney helped drive the committee's investigation into Donald Trump’s relentless efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and has become one of the former president's fiercest critics after a mob of his supporters laid siege to the Capitol to try to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory.

  • Federal jury convicts Todd and Julie Chrisley of bank fraud and tax evasion

    The Chrisley's former attorney was found guilty of conspiring in their scheme to evade the IRS.

  • Elon Musk Threatens to “Terminate” Twitter Deal, Shares Silly Reason He Shouldn’t Pay $1 Billion Penalty

    Musk waived due diligence in offering to buy the company. Elon Musk Threatens to “Terminate” Twitter Deal, Shares Silly Reason He Shouldn’t Pay $1 Billion Penalty Wren Graves

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • These 3 dividend stocks offer monstrous yields between 8.5% and 16% — for inflation defense and hefty cash income, take a closer look now

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help stop the pain.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Surge Over 40%

    Uncertainty has been the name of the game in 2022. A combination of negative macro developments – a slowing global economy, the geopolitical ramifications following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and - possibly most of all - the prospect of the Fed seriously tightening its monetary policy to combat inflation – have all been weighing heavily on investors’ minds. That doesn’t necessarily mean there aren’t good opportunities to take advantage of right now. The analysts at banking giant Goldman Sachs

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood kicked off the new trading week on a buying spree. The CEO and co-founder of ARK Invest was busy buying stocks on Monday, picking up the pace after laying low on a lot of market days over the past month. Wood added to her existing exchange-traded fund stakes in Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Monday.

  • Last Week, Amazon Stock Was $2,440. Today, Almost Everyone Can Afford It

    Now more expensive than Disney but cheaper than Netflix, Amazon hasn't done this in 20 years.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Exxon Gets an Upgrade to Buy, but Analyst Takes ‘Chips Off Table’ for 2 Other Oil Stocks

    Energy stocks have emerged winners in this period of volatility and historically high inflation, reporting record profits and boosting shareholder returns as oil prices have surged. For Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson, that time may be nearing. The backdrop for energy stocks remains solid, Richardson added, but the industry will soon have to navigate higher operating costs, capital expenditure inflation, cash taxes, and the eventual deflation of gas prices — and investors should be prepared.

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • This Just Happened for the First Time in Nvidia's History

    For the first time in its history, graphics processing unit (GPU) manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) generated a higher quarterly revenue in its data center segment than in its gaming division. This flip shows Nvidia's resilience as it faces several volatile markets. Once just a company focused on improving gaming graphics, Nvidia has expanded its product offerings to multiple other areas.