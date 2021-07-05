Bud Vases Are in Full Bloom

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Recommended Stories
- Bravo
Emilia Bechrakis Celebrates Her 36th Birthday in a Blue String Bikini
Ryan Serhant’s wife Emilia Bechrakis celebrated her 36th birthday in style. The Million Dollar Listing New York beauty rang in her special day by soaking up some sun in a teeny blue bikini, as captured in a recent Instagram post. Emilia feted her latest trip around the sun during a vacation with her family in Greece. On July 3, the MDLNY mom took to Instagram to share a glimpse into her birthday festivities. As captured in the snapshot below, she enjoyed some relaxing downtime by the pool, showi
- Entertainment Weekly
Iggy Azalea dismisses allegations of Blackfishing in 'I Am The Stripclub' video as 'ridiculous and baseless'
The controversy doesn't seem to have hurt Azalea's video numbers. "I Am The Stripclub" had over 2.5 million views by Sunday.
- Woman's Day
Deborah Roberts's Stunning New Swimsuit Instagram Picture Has Fans Going Wild
The 60-year-old journalist knows how to enjoy her day off. 🔥
- People
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Speak Out After TLC Cancels 'Counting On': 'Difficult and Painful Moments'
TLC canceled Counting On after 11 seasons on Tuesday
- Women's Health
Kourtney Kardashian Strips Down To A Lacy Bra While Wearing Vampire Fangs
Uh, I blame Travis.
- TheGrio
Houston restaurant, Turkey Leg Hut, dragged for ‘anti-Black’ dress code
Popular Houston restaurant Turkey Leg Hut released a new dress code Friday banning “wave caps,” “du-rags,” “sagging pants,” and other attire, and people are not having it. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the restaurant released the initial version of their new code, which was met with such heavy backlash across multiple social media platforms that they had to upload a revised version and disable the comment sections of multiple Instagram posts.
- E!
Gwen Stefani Marries Blake Shelton During Intimate Wedding Ceremony
Less than a year after getting engaged, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are officially husband and wife. The couple said “I do” during a ceremony in Oklahoma on July 3.
- SheKnows
Blake Shelton's Romantic Gesture for Wife Gwen Stefani Is Seen in New Wedding Photos
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are officially Mr. and Mrs. after tying the knot on Saturday in Oklahoma. The high-profile musical couple had everyone on high alert earlier last week after it was reported they had obtained their marriage license — and we are now learning a few details about the big day. After the […]
- People
Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Expecting Third Baby: 'Our Family's Growing!'
Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are already parents to son Bode James, 1, and daughter Ember Jean, 3
- The Daily Beast
Prince William Got Footage Cut From TV Documentary About Harry and Meghan
Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty ImagesAnother sign that the British royal family are prepared to explicitly fight back against what it sees as unfounded allegations against them by Prince Harry and Meghan’s supporters has emerged in the dramatic last-minute edit of a British television documentary Sunday night, reportedly at the behest of the royals.British terrestrial network ITV dramatically cut footage of journalist Omid Scobie claiming that Prince William’s staff at Kensington Palace planted a medi
- Nerdist
LEGO’s SEINFELD 30th Anniversary Set Coming to Stores
What's the deal with that LEGO Seinfeld set we've been waiting for? The 30th Anniversary collectible is finally coming to stores this summer. The post LEGO’s SEINFELD 30th Anniversary Set Coming to Stores appeared first on Nerdist.
- People
Friends Stars Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow Reunite for July 4th Celebration
The former costars, along with pal Laura Dern, snapped a sweet selfie while celebrating the summer holiday together
- People
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Snuggle Up for a PDA-Filled Walk After Arriving in the Hamptons
Just one day after taking their kids to Hollywood's Universal Studios, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted getting cozy during a walk in the Hamptons
- Harper's Bazaar
Ciara and Russell Wilson Are Both Fashion and Couple Goals on Italian Vacation
We're loving these looks!
- PureWow
This New Crime Series Based on True Events Just Hit the Top Ten on Netflix
\"The Devil [has returned], but he brought an army this time,” one character says in the tense clip.Netflix's official synopsis says, “Somos. imaginatively recreates the stories of the people of the small town...
- E!
See the PDA Photos of Zendaya and Tom Holland That Have the Internet Shook
Zendaya and Tom Holland shared a kiss in his car as they waited at a red light in Los Angeles, making every Spider-man fan's dreams come true in the process.
- The Telegraph
Harry & William: What Went Wrong? laid the blame firmly with the brothers themselves
The opening moments of Harry & William: What Went Wrong? (ITV) carried the promise of a Philomena Cunk-style mockumentary. “If this had taken place in the 15th century,” intoned the royal editor of Vanity Fair, with an entirely straight face, “one of these brothers would have been dead by now.” Perhaps we could bring this logic to all royal documentaries. Would James Hewitt have lasted long in the court of Henry VIII? Don’t think so! Would Fergie’s spending habits have gone down well in Revoluti
- People
Nick Cannon's 7th Child Arrives, According to Alyssa Scott: 'I Will Love You for Eternity'
Nick Cannon's seventh child, and fourth baby in a year, has seemingly arrived
- INSIDER
'True Detective' actor Stephen Dorff says he's 'embarrassed' for Scarlett Johansson for appearing in 'garbage' 'Black Widow'
Dorff told The Independent that the film looked like "a bad video game" and said he didn't want to be in those types of movies.
- InStyle
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Do His-and-Hers Athleisure
They basically wore the same outfit.