Budanov: Hamas' use of drones clear sign of Russian involvement

Hamas' advanced tactics using drones on armored vehicles must have been the result of Russian training, Ukraine's military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with Ukrainska Pravada released on Oct. 12.

While it did not constitute a clear indication of Russia's direct involvement in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel, the tactics strongly mirrored those used in Russia's war on Ukraine, he said.

In addition, there were several other signs in the weeks leading up to the attacks that provide further evidence of increased Russian connections with Israel's foes in the region.

Budanov noted that the Russian state-run news agency Sputnik began Arabic language broadcasts in Lebanon in the days preceding the attack, using language and narratives consistent with well-known tropes of Russian propaganda.

On Sept. 22-24, a Russian delegation visited Iran and discussed an expansion of intelligence capabilities. Finally, Budanov added that a Russian reconnaissance satellite was moved to orbit over Israel one week before Hamas' attack.

There has been considerable speculation about Russia's involvement in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, which has now killed thousands of Israelis and Palestinians, but little concrete evidence.

