Budanov reveals behind-the-scenes details of Ukraine’s failed efforts to liberate Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant

Last year, Ukraine’s military leadership made concerted efforts to liberate Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), senior figures from Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence or HUR have revealed in the latest issue of NV magazine.

An article titled “Operations in the name of HUR. ‘Crimea,’ ‘Enerhodar,’ ‘Hvyntokryl’ published in NV magazine issue No. 4 reveals details of Ukraine’s boldest intelligence missions” as told by HUR Commander Kyrylo Budanov and his colleagues.

The first operation took place in August 2022 when HUR special forces crossed the then-full Kakhovka Reservoir on the Dnipro River, near Enerhodar, in small boats. Their objective, as explained by a participant of the operation, Volodymyr, commander of a HUR special unit referred to as “Shaman”, was to establish a foothold on the left bank suitable for the future liberation of the city and the adjacent ZNPP.

Read also: Behind the scenes: How Ukraine's SBU executed the Crimean Bridge attack

Russian forces intended to connect this power plant to their energy grid, thereby supplying electricity to the occupied south of Ukraine, including Crimea. This move would have solidified Moscow’s presence in the region.

In August 2022, dozens of fighters navigated the river waters on civilian high-speed boats, as the HUR did not yet possess specialized military watercraft at the time. The fighters disembarked near Enerhodar but couldn’t secure their position. After half a day on the left bank of the Dnipro, they were forced to retreat due to overwhelming enemy forces.

“For the guys, it was psychologically challenging (to carry out this operation),” says Volodymyr.

“You’re sailing on waves at night, the water is flooding the boats, you have to bail it out, switch to other watercraft – all while under enemy fire.”

Read also: Budanov shares memorable ‘Explosive Cake’ greeting on Military Intelligence Day – video

Later, the HUR forces made two more attempts to land on the left bank of the Dnipro, with several hundred participants in the final attempt.

Budanov admits that both managerial and executive shortcomings hindered the success of the three “Enerhodar” operations. Nevertheless, they achieved their objective: the Russians never dared to connect the ZNPP to their energy system.

“Additionally, the Enerhodar operation played another role: it provided practical skills for everyone, from the command staff to the fighters, on how to operate on the water,” he said.

“This experience is currently being put to very good use, for example, during landings in Crimea.”

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine