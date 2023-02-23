Budanov says number of Ukrainian intelligence agents in Putin's entourage is growing

According to Budanov, there are Ukrainian intelligence agents in Putin's entourage

Speaking in an interview with online newspaper Ukrainian Pravda published on Feb. 23, he said that people who agree to work with Ukrainian intelligence are motivated by a desire to ensure they have a future.

At the same time, Budanov did not give either the names or the number of such agents in Putin's entourage.

"Since the situation in the Russian Federation is actually getting worse every day, it's getting easier every day to find people willing to cooperate," the head of Ukrainian intelligence said.

When asked whether there are guarantees that the agents are not fooling the Ukrainian side, Budanov replied: "Well, this is very easily checked. We do not believe in words, but only in facts."

