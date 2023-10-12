Budanov warns of potential aid challenges if Israel war persists

Should the war in Israel continues for an extended period, there could be "certain issues" concerning military assistance to Ukraine, said Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) Head Lt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov.

If the conflict is limited in duration to a few weeks, there is no reason for concern. "But if the situation persists, it is quite understandable that there will be some problems, not only with supplying weaponry and ammunition to Ukraine."

By mid-2024, Ukraine should not face any issues with military assistance from Western partners. "The future will depend on us - how effectively we can communicate, demonstrate, and explain our needs, as well as ramp up our domestic production.”

The Pentagon is concerned about the potential need to increase ammunition stockpiles to simultaneously support Ukraine and Israel, CNN reported.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov stated that U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin assured him that American support for Ukraine would continue this year and the next.

War in Israel – What is Known

Large-scale hostilities in Israel began on Oct. 7. From the early morning, Hamas repeatedly targeted the country with thousands of rockets and missiles. Armed Palestinian militants then invaded southern Israel, killing people and taking hostages.

As a result, over 1,000 people have lost their lives in Israel. Over 100 are thought to have been taken hostage by Palestinian militants, and video evidence shows some of the hostages have since been murdered.

It was revealed on Oct. 8 that Palestinian militants may have killed approximately 260 people on Oct 7 at an electronic music festival near the Kibbutz Re’im, 30 kilometers from the Gaza Strip. Efforts are currently underway to identify the bodies of the murdered festivalgoers.

In response to the Hamas attack, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords, striking the Gaza Strip. During the night of Oct. 8, Israel announced the restoration of control over the majority of the populated areas that had been penetrated by Palestinian militants.

Israel’s Cabinet declared a state of war for the first time since 1973, and the country’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has warned that the war would be long and challenging.

The Israeli military managed to regain control of all the towns on the border with the Gaza Strip on Oct. 9, but Hamas militants may still be there. The Israeli army launched an offensive.

So far, seven Ukrainians have been reported dead. Six more are missing, and six have been reported injured.

The Israeli defense minister ordered a siege of the Gaza Strip on Oct. 9. In his address to the nation, Netanyahu said that Hamas militants would be destroyed after their "atrocities," kidnappings, and murders of children and women. Hamas and other enemies of Israel "will pay a price they will remember for decades to come," he said.

Israeli Defense Forces announced on Oct. 10 that they had fully regained control of the border with the Gaza Strip and advised its residents to leave for Egypt.

As of Oct. 10, more than 1,000 people have been killed and more than 3,000 injured in the Hamas attack in Israel.

