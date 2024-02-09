Budanov and Zaluzhnyi awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry and author of some of Ukraine’s most celebrated attacks, including strikes on the illegal Crimean Bridge, was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine on Feb. 8.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded him the title one day after he named Oleksandr Syrskyi the job of Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief. Budanov was considered a favorite to take the position.

"For showing courage and heroism in defending Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as selflessly serving the Ukrainian people, I decree to confer Kyrylo Oleksiyovych Budanov, Lieutenant General, the title of Hero of Ukraine with the award of the Order of the Golden Star" the decree said.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s ousted Commander-in-Chief, was also awarded the title Hero of Ukraine.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine