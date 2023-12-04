Budanova remains in stable condition — HUR

Having been poisoned last week, Marianna Budanova, wife of Ukraine's Military Intelligence (HUR) chief Kyrylo Budanov, remains in stable condition, HUR spokesman Andriy Yusov told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Dec. 4.

Budanova has completed a treatment regimen at a Ukrainian clinic.

“Her condition is satisfactory following the therapy,” said Yusov.

Budanova is doing well, thanks to the professionalism and quick work of the medical personnel, he said. The medical team will continue its supervision, with ongoing follow-up examinations, acknowledging the process will be extensive.

The HUR spokesman added that investigations into the poisoning are still underway.

On Nov. 29, sources within the intelligence community disclosed to NV that Budanova had been poisoned by heavy metals, including arsenic and mercury. The early detection of the toxic substances reportedly prevented more severe health outcomes.

The possibility of the poisoning occurring through contaminated food is being considered.

The sources also suggested that additional HUR staff might have been targeted in the attack.

