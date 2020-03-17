Budapest Airport says only Hungarians allowed entry from Tuesday

BUDAPEST, March 17 (Reuters) - Budapest Airport will allow Hungarian citizens only to enter the country as of Tuesday after sweeping restrictions imposed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government on Monday to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

As the restrictions took effect, Hungary reported a jump in confirmed coronavirus infections to 50 on Tuesday from 39 a day earlier as the central European country transitions from isolated cases to cluster infections.

"Budapest Airport is not closing; it will continue to welcome and launch flights," the airport operator said in a statement.

"However, only Hungarian citizens can enter Hungary from Tuesday. Anyone, Hungarians and foreigners alike, are free to depart from the airport in the coming days," it said.

Foreigners denied entry must wait in a designated transit area until departure. A previously imposed mandatory medical screening for Hungarians returning from South Korea, Iran, Israel, China and Italy remains in effect, the airport said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Catherine Evans)

