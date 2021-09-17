Budapest mayor enters primary to run against Hungary's Orban

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JUSTIN SPIKE
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A frontrunner in the race for a joint opposition candidate to fight Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in next year's national election opened his campaigning Friday promising to “liberate” the country from the right-wing populist leader.

Budapest’s liberal mayor, Gergely Karacsony, who is one of five contenders to lead a coalition of main opposition parties, spoke to several hundred supporters who gathered despite early autumn drizzle in the capital.

Karacsony said next spring's elections would be “a celebration, rather than a mockery, of democracy.”

“Beginning tomorrow, we will liberate Hungary from Viktor Orban’s rule,” he said.

The country's six opposition parties have resolved to put aside ideological differences and coordinate their candidates after more than a decade of bitter losses to Orban’s Fidesz party, which holds a two-thirds majority in parliament.

Although popular in his country, Orban is frequently accused by critics of autocratic tendencies, and seizing control of Hungary's media to control political narratives.

After his party swept national elections in 2018, independent election observers found the contest had been free but not fair, and that “intimidating and xenophobic rhetoric, media bias, and opaque campaign financing (had) constricted the space for genuine political debate.”

The opposition's primary contest, which begins on Saturday and will take place in two rounds, is part of the its electoral strategy of fielding single joint candidates against the Fidesz contender in each electoral district.

That method led to significant gains during municipal elections in 2019, when the coalition flipped the leadership of Budapest and most of Hungary’s larger cities.

Judit Skirba, who attended the campaign event Friday, said she supports Karacsony but would vote for another opposition candidate even if he loses the primary.

“I came because after a long time, I finally see a face which I am glad to look at, someone who is honest and who, it seems, is credible,” she said.

Opposition politicians say their unity strategy is the only way to defeat Orban after his party authored and unilaterally passed a new election law in 2011.

That law transformed the electoral system from a two-round process to a single round majoritarian system, and reduced the number of parliamentary seats by nearly half, something critics say unfairly favors the ruling party: In 2016 elections, Fidesz won a two-thirds parliamentary majority while receiving less than 45% of votes.

Orban has criticized the liberal parties for making common cause with the formerly far-right Jobbik, which has tried to rebrand itself as a conservative people's party but in the past was known for harboring openly racist and anti-Semitic attitudes.

Yet recent polls show the joint opposition and Orban’s party in a neck-and-neck race, which observers predict will be the closest in recent memory.

“There are very many of us opposition voters who have long been waiting for the opposition parties to not want to defeat each other, but Viktor Orban,” Karacsony said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Woman gets probation for 'minimal' role in Capitol riot

    A federal judge who sentenced a California architect on Friday to probation for her role in the Capitol riot stressed that the Jan. 6 insurrection “represented a threat to democracy" and continues to resonate “in sad and unfortunate ways.” U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman noted that security fencing has gone up around the Capitol in preparation for a rally on Saturday by what he called “misguided” people protesting what they allege is the mistreatment of jailed insurrectionists who tried to stop the certification of former President Donald Trump's loss to Joe Biden. Friedman sentenced Valerie Elaine Ehrke to three years of probation and ordered her to perform 120 hours of community service.

  • Pope inspired me over family values, says Hungary's Orban

    Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday that his recent meeting with Pope Francis encouraged him to keep defending the traditional family though the pair avoided airing their differences over immigration. In power since 2010, Orban has cast himself as a saviour of Hungary's culture against Muslim migration into Europe and a protector of Christian values against Western liberalism. That has won him domestic popularity - though he faces a potentially tough election next year - but brought criticism from rights groups and LGBT campaigners.

  • Clarence Thomas says Supreme Court could be "most dangerous" branch

    Justice Clarence Thomas on Thursday, during rare public remarks at the University of Notre Dame, warned against politicizing the Supreme Court.Driving the news: Thomas, the court's longest-serving member, said that the justices do not rule based on "personal preferences" and that politicians should not "allow others to manipulate our institutions when we don’t get the outcome that we like," per the Washington Post.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets.

  • Oil giants won't commit to testifying before House Oversight panel

    Big Oil companies are noncommittal about testifying before a House panel probing the industry's role in spreading misinformation about climate change.Catch up fast: Top House Oversight and Reform Committee Democrats yesterday sent letters to Exxon, Shell, BP and Chevron — as well as two key lobbying groups — asking top execs to testify Oct. 28.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.They criticize the companies and wider industry for working to "prevent serious

  • Pentagon says Kabul drone strike killed 10 civilians in 'tragic mistake'

    The U.S. military said on Friday that a drone strike in Kabul last month killed as many 10 civilians, including seven children, and it apologized for what the Pentagon said was a tragic mistake. Senior U.S. officers had said the Aug. 29 strike that took place as foreign forces completed the last stages of their withdrawal from Afghanistan targeted an Islamic States suicide bomber who posed an imminent threat to Kabul airport. "At the time of the strike, I was confident that the strike had averted an imminent threat to our forces at the airport," U.S. General Frank McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, told reporters.

  • Fact check: Human error led to vote adjustment in California recall election

    A correction from Edison Research, an election data provider, caused the vote adjustment.

  • Bill Barr reportedly warned Trump swing voters think he's a 'f---ing a--hole' before election

    Bill Barr reportedly warned Trump swing voters think he's a 'f---ing a--hole' before election

  • Even Steve Bannon Looks Skeptical About Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Latest Claim

    People on Twitter think they spotted side-eye, and sent the term "even Bannon" trending.

  • Eric Trump Asks Question About His Dad, Gets The Same Stinging Response

    Twitter users issued a collective "no" in response to a post from Donald Trump's son.

  • McConnell's final remark to Trump was 'you lost the election' as the defeated president railed at him for not embracing the Big Lie: book

    Trump has lashed out at McConnell repeatedly since leaving the White House, including after he criticized the former president for the January 6 riot.

  • GOP Rep. Anthony Gonzalez: I’m Out for 2022 Because of Trump and ‘Toxic’ Party

    Greg Nash/ReutersRep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH) says he will not run for re-election in 2022 because of former President Donald Trump’s influence on the Republican Party. Gonzalez was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, and the former president backed Gonzalez’s primary opponent, Max Miller, in retaliation. Trump and Gonzalez had ridden together on Air Force One, but Trump called the Ohio congressman a “sellout” and “fake Republican” at a rally in June.“The current state of our polit

  • Feds Have Lots of Questions About These GOP Donations

    Tom Williams/GettyThe campaign for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) says it received $3.5 million this year in small-dollar contributions—so small, in fact, that the campaign doesn’t even need to reveal its donors.The Federal Election Commission, however, is skeptical.Last week, the FEC asked the Greene campaign to check its books and make sure those numbers were right—did it really raise nearly 80 percent of its money this year from small-dollar donors? If the past is any precedent, all the c

  • Maricopa County election official taps Arizona attorney general to look into 'potentially illegal' voter data leak

    A local election official in Maricopa County, Arizona, asked state Attorney General Mark Brnovich to investigate after voter registration records were uploaded to the internet, calling it a "potentially illegal" data leak.

  • How Morocco's king dealt a blow to political Islam

    Shocking election results reveal how King Mohammed VI has survived the Arab Spring and its aftermath.

  • Trump NYC Tower Debt Hits Watch List With Vacancies Rising

    (Bloomberg) -- A $100 million loan on Donald Trump’s Fifth Avenue tower was moved to a watch list Monday because of “lower average occupancy,” according to information compiled by Wells Fargo & Co.The debt, sponsored by the former president himself, is secured by the 244,482 square feet (22,700 square meters) of office and retail space in Trump Tower. Occupancy has dipped to 78.9% from 85.9% at the end of 2020, according to Wells Fargo, the master servicer of the loan. Revenue from the property

  • North Carolina judges strike down state’s voter ID law

    North Carolina judges struck down the state’s latest photo voter identification law on Friday, agreeing with minority voters that Republicans rammed through rules tainted by racial bias as a way to remain in power. Two of the three trial judges declared the December 2018 law is unconstitutional, even though it was designed to implement a photo voter ID mandate added to the North Carolina Constitution in a referendum just weeks earlier. The law “was motivated at least in part by an unconstitutional intent to target African American voters,” Superior Court Judges Michael O’Foghludha and Vince Rozier wrote in their 100-page majority opinion.

  • 'Making the Taliban Great Again!': Man behind Pennsylvania billboards trolling Biden revealed

    A mystery man who paid for viral highway billboards trolling President Joe Biden has been revealed to be former Pennsylvania state senator and gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner.

  • Raffensperger vows to defy expected subpoena from 'partisan sideshow' Jan. 6 commission

    Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says he will not comply with expected subpoenas from the Jan. 6 commission, deeming the congressional group that is investigating the Capitol riot a "partisan sideshow."

  • Ron DeSantis' 'Disastrous' COVID-19 Response Ripped In Viral 'Florida Is Vietnam' Video

    The Florida Republican's response to the pandemic is hammered in author Don Winslow's latest video, which has topped 1 million views.

  • Budget overruns and culture clashes over long vacations plagued the $50 billion submarine deal France got booted from in favor of the US and UK

    France was only given a few hours' warning that it had lost a lucrative submarine contract with Australia. But the deal had problems for years before.