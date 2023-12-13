Budapest open to lifting Ukraine aid veto in return for $30 billion EU funding

Hungary is prepared to lift its veto on massive EU aid for Ukraine in return for $30 billion in funding the bloc has withheld from Budapest over democratic backsliding, according to the chief political adviser to Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Dec. 12.

Budapest is holding up a four-year €50 billion ($54 billion) support package for Kyiv, that would start next year, as part of a broader fight over the EU’s budget.

Balazs Orban, who is unrelated to the prime minister, suggested that Budapest is seeking to extract a heavy price for its consent, a price that may be hard for the rest of the bloc to accept.

“Hungary’s EU funding and Ukrainian aid are two separate issues. But if the EU insists that Ukraine’s financing should come from an amended EU budget, then the two issues become linked,” Balazs Orban said.

“Budapest remains opposed to a full four-year aid plan and would prefer the EU to offer financing to Kyiv for a single year with no amendments to the budget. Budapest would also consider contributing to the package.”

The EU money is crucial for Kyiv, which is trying to shore up Western support to continue funding its counter-offensive against Russia.

Ukraine's membership in the EU remains a “red line” for Budapest, Balazs Orban said, adding that the EU should offer a strategic partnership instead as Ukraine has not yet met the required criteria to achieve membership.

Budapest has unofficially signaled to Kyiv that there is a "window of opportunity" to begin negotiations on EU membership, according to Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Dec. 12.

The EU delivered a historic verdict on Nov. 8, offering Ukraine to take a significant step closer to EU membership. The European Commission officially recommended that formal accession talks begin with Ukraine and Moldova on Nov. 8.

The EU’s 27 heads of government are due to discuss the proposal at the EU Brussels summit on Dec. 14-15 – although Hungary’s Prime Minister Orban has repeatedly said he opposes opening negotiations with Kyiv.

Ukraine has fulfilled almost all the requirements set out by the EU to start accession talks, ahead of a crucial European Council summit in December, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Nov. 28.

