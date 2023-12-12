Budapest unofficially signals ‘window of opportunity’ to Kyiv — Kuleba

Budapest has unofficially signaled to Kyiv that there is a "window of opportunity" to begin negotiations on EU membership, according to Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Dec. 12.

While there is not a single EU country that does not want Ukraine to join, Hungary wants a slower accession process with the consequences thoroughly examined, Kuleba said.

"Today we received the first non-public and unofficial signal from Hungary, which indicates a window of opportunity," Kuleba said.

“The outcome of the crucial EU summit on Dec. 14-15 is uncertain, everything will be decided at the last minute, and no one can say how long the negotiations will take they may sit all night.”

On Dec. 11, Kuleba met personally with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, for the first time since the start of the full-scale war.

The European Commission officially recommended that formal accession talks begin with Ukraine and Moldova on Nov. 8.

The EU’s 27 heads of government are due to discuss the proposal at the EU Brussels summit on Dec. 14-15 — although Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, has repeatedly said he opposes opening negotiations with Kyiv.

The start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union may be postponed until March 2024 due to Hungary's position, Euractiv reported on Dec. 11.

Vienna is presently opposed to starting talks on Ukraine's accession to the European Union, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said during a parliamentary session of the National Council’s EU Affairs Committee on Dec. 11.

