Budd discusses campaign after visiting area

Mar. 24—DAVIDSON COUNTY — Republican Rep. Ted Budd, who's running for the Senate in a crowded GOP primary, said he has no regrets about his comments over the Russian invasion of Ukraine or Russian President Vladimir Putin as his campaign opponents try to paint him as out of touch on the issue.

"There are very desperate campaigns out there saying very desperate things," Budd said in a phone interview Wednesday with The High Point Enterprise. "I'll be very clear. Vladimir Putin is evil. He's an international thug. He needs to be stopped. My heart breaks for those in Ukraine right now because of this unjust war from Putin."

Budd said that during the presidency of Donald Trump, "Putin was contained. This is about strength versus weakness. And on the international stage (President Joe) Biden is not seen as strong."

Budd visited the area Wednesday for Davidson County Farm Bureau Appreciation Day in Lexington. He met with farmers and Davidson County elected officials.

Budd said he discussed the rising input costs of fertilizer and other materials necessary for planting, as those higher costs translate into greater expenses for planting season and eventually higher prices for food. The congressman also discussed the need to lessen the regulatory burden on farmers imposed by the Biden administration.

In his Senate bid, Budd has received the endorsement of Trump, who features prominently in Budd's Senate campaign advertising. The national conservative group Club for Growth Action has spent millions of dollars supporting Budd's Senate bid, continuing the backing of Budd since his first race for his House seat in 2016.

On Wednesday, the Ted Budd for U.S. Senate campaign unveiled a new 30-second TV ad that includes images of Budd along the U.S.-Mexican border with a holstered handgun.

When the candidate filing period concluded March 4, there were 14 Republicans, 11 Democrats and one Libertarian who made their Senate bids official. The general election winner will succeed retiring Republican Sen. Richard Burr.

The GOP candidates include Budd; former Gov. Pat McCrory; former Rep. Mark Walker; and combat veteran Marjorie Eastman.

WRAL-TV this week reported that Walker said he had the equivalent of a gentlemen's agreement conversation in late 2019 with Budd in which Walker said he would run for Senate in 2022 and support Budd in his bid for another term in the House.

Budd told The Enterprise that "he's not sure where he (Walker) is getting that from" and that the conversation was about whom Walker might have to challenge in a House primary.

"Not about me running for the U.S. Senate at that point," Budd told The Enterprise.

One of the Republican Senate hopefuls will have to get at least 30% of the crowded primary vote as the top vote-getter to avoid a runoff with the second-place finisher. A runoff would take place July 26.

Budd said that he's prepared to capture the GOP Senate primary either on primary election day May 17 or in a runoff.

"We are on track to win," Budd said.

The leading Democratic candidate is Cheri Beasley, the former state Supreme Court chief justice who has drawn support from leaders and activists in the party. The Republican and Democratic nominees will square off in the Nov. 8 general election.

Budd will relinquish his 13th Congressional District seat at the end of this year because he's making the Senate bid. His district includes all of Davidson and Randolph counties.

Budd, who's from Davie County, has served in Congress since winning his first election.

