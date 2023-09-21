Budd Lake fire chief charged with lewdness in Sparta ShopRite parking lot

A Budd Lake resident and chief of the community's volunteer fire department was arrested Tuesday morning after he admitted to masturbating in a ShopRite parking lot in Sparta, police said.

Joseph Compano, 55, was charged with lewdness after Sparta police were called to the ShopRite on Route 15 at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday.

A woman told officers she was returning to her vehicle with her groceries when she saw a maroon Ford Explorer parked next to her with the brake lights flashing on and off. As she unloaded her items, she noticed a man in the Explorer, later identified as Compano, exposed while masturbating, police said.

The woman said Compano "began to masturbate more aggressively" after the two made eye contact, according to police, and attempted to hide behind the driver's side door post while occasionally peeking at her. She called police and provided the vehicle's registration, prompting Compano to abruptly leave the parking lot when he saw her on the phone.

The ShopRite in Sparta

Officers contacted Compano after seeing his car parked at a local business. He told police he went to ShopRite to get lunch and ate it while parked in the lot.

Compano initially denied the woman's allegations, saying he was eating a tray of watermelon on his lap which may have been the motions she observed, police said. However, officers did not see a watermelon or any container in his vehicle.

A review of video surveillance showed Compano's car entering the ShopRite lot and briefly parking in multiple spots before staying in the space next to the woman's vehicle. The footage did not show him entering ShopRite, contradicting his initial story that he went in to buy lunch.

Compano went to police headquarters for an interview, where he admitted to masturbating in his vehicle, police said. He was charged and released pending a court date.

Compano is listed as the chief of Budd Lake Fire Department Co. 1 on the department's website. The organization did not respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: Budd Lake NJ fire chief accused of lewd act in Sparta