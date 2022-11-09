Budd Wins North Carolina Senate Race; Republicans Hold Seat

(Bloomberg) -- Republican Ted Budd won the Senate race in North Carolina to keep the seat in GOP control, according to ABC and NBC.

Budd, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, beat Democrat Cheri Beasley, a former state Supreme Court chief justice, for the seat held by retiring Senator Richard Burr.

