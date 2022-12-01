Buddhist monk attacked as intruders — one holding toddler — ransack temple, TN cops say

Nashville police are searching for five people accused of attacking a Buddhist monk and robbing a temple, according to the department.

The monk, who lives at the Wat Lao Buddhist Temple in Nashville, was there the morning of Sunday, Nov. 27, when he heard a knock on the door, according a Nov. 30 Metropolitan Nashville Police Department news release.

When he opened the door, four women and a man barged in and attacked the monk, knocking him to the ground, officers said. One of the women was carrying a toddler.

Police say the intruders held the monk to the ground for several minutes while at least two of the women ransacked the temple, taking cash.

Surveillance camera footage showed that as the group tried to leave the temple, the monk grabbed on to a bag one of the women was carrying, police said.

The group attacked the monk until the woman broke free, police said. The group then fled in a silver Toyota van.

Police are asking for the public’s help locating and identifying the five suspects. Anyone with knowledge of the crime should contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

