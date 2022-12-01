Buddhist monks in Thailand fail drug tests, leaving temple empty

Reuters

The proposal, unveiled by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, reflects President Joe Biden's broader agenda to decarbonize the economy to fight climate change, and could provide a big new revenue stream for green cars and trucks. The U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard currently requires oil refiners to blend billions of gallons of biofuels like corn-based ethanol into their fuel each year, or buy credits known as RINs from other companies that do the blending for them. Under the new proposal, the RFS would continue to require refiners to blend huge amounts of biofuels and/or purchase RINs, but it would add a twist intended to encourage more electric vehicle production too.