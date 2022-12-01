Buddhist monks in Thailand fail drug tests, leaving temple empty
Every single monk from a Buddhist temple in central Thailand has been defrocked after testing positive for meth.
"The temple is now empty of monks," a local official told Agence France-Presse, "and nearby villagers are concerned"
A Buddhist temple in Thailand’s Phetchabun province is now devoid of monks after every single one of them failed a drug test. Testing at the temple in Bung Sam Phan district took place on Monday. As a result, the men were stripped of their monkhoods and sent to a health clinic to begin drug rehabilitation, district official Boonlert Thintapthai told the AFP news agency.
