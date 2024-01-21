Buddhist temple ransacked in Murfreesboro
Members of a Wat Amphwan Temple in Murfreesboro after a group of people ransacked their property this weekend.
Members of a Wat Amphwan Temple in Murfreesboro after a group of people ransacked their property this weekend.
Despite the many perceived failures of the 2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, it's full steam ahead for 2024.
What you need to know about how to watch today's Buccs vs. Lions match.
Also on mega markdown: Yahoo reader faves like the Emeril Lagasse air fryer for under $80 and a Shark vac for over $100 off.
In this edition, I’m going to look at a fintech being sold in a fire sale, a group of startup raises, and more! In mid-May, TC’s Manish Singh reported that founders of ZestMoney had resigned from the startup. The Indian fintech, whose ability to underwrite small ticket loans to first-time internet customers, once drew the backing of many high-profile investors, including Goldman Sachs.
NASA has shared a high-resolution image of the asteroid Bennu sample inside the Touch-and-Go-Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM), which remained closed because of stuck fasteners until last week. The mission obtained an abundance of material.
A hacking group linked to a Russian intelligence agency accessed the emails of several senior Microsoft executives and other employees, the company disclosed Friday.
Plus, score big savings on winter storm essentials and cozy snow-day finds.
National Association of Home Builders CEO Jim Tobin told Yahoo Finance Live that "we’re heading toward a housing renaissance."
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his top daily fantasy football lineup picks for Saturday's and Sunday's matchups.
The stories you need to start your day: A Uvalde school shooting report, a government shutdown averted and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis.
The No. 1 offensive tackle of the Class of 2023 is heading to his home state.
Netflix isn’t planning on releasing a dedicated app for the Apple Vision Pro, nor will the company modify its iPad version to run on the headset. Instead, users will have to resort to the web version, meaning they can’t access features like downloading titles for offline viewing. “Our members will be able to enjoy Netflix on the web browser on the Vision Pro, similar to how our members can enjoy Netflix on Macs,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement provided to TechCrunch.
It's looking like Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer, Todd Helton and Billy Wagner will get the call Tuesday.
Meta is reorganizing its AI teams as it joins the growing ranks of companies trying to create artificial general intelligence, or AGI.
Amazon Prime Video is said to be downsizing its Africa and Middle East operations in a move that will affect teams in the two regions; according to a report in Deadline, the company will instead focus on European originals. Following the changes, Prime Video will stop contracting originals in Africa and Middle East markets. Additionally, the company plans to split the European team into two groups: the EU Established to focus on the U.K., Germany, Italy, France, and Spain markets and the EU Emerging to oversee operations in Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg), the Nordics, and Central and Eastern Europe, the report said.
People who aren't part of BookTok are still catching up on its influence.
Carl Eschenbach sees AI as a tool that will help augment workers' abilities and help them navigate their career paths.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is now predicting the central bank could begin cutting rates in the third quarter — or earlier if inflation drops further.
She recommends ditching expensive formulas and sticking with this tried-and-true favorite — it's 35% off right now.