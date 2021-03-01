Buddhist Temple Set on Fire, Vandalized in LA’s Little Tokyo

Isa Peralta

Priests and staff members are on edge after a Buddhist temple was vandalized in Los Angeles' Little Tokyo on Thursday evening. What happened: A fire and potential arson recently occurred at Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple as hate crimes against Asian Americans continue to increase, NBC News reports.

  • The suspect jumped over a security fence to enter the temple's compound, which also houses a preschool, parking lot and chapel.

  • He then destroyed two metallic lanterns, burned two 6-foot lantern stands and smashed a 12-foot-high window with a rock.

  • Despite the destruction, the temple’s head priest, Rev. Noriaki Ito, is grateful that the suspect did not injure anyone.

  • “I don’t know the motives, but it looks like we were targeted. The only relief I find is that no one was hurt.”

Safe and sound: The temple's staff members were on a Zoom meeting inside the building while the suspect vandalized it, according to the Los Angeles Times.

  • The temple's alarm system was not turned on during the night of the incident.

  • Rev. Masa Fujii, one of the temple's priests who was working in the back office that night, used an extinguisher to put out the fires after hearing the ruckus.

Breaking and entering: Before this incident, two other instances of trespassing occurred in the last two weeks, according to ABC News.

  • A couple walked into the compound on Feb. 18 and attacked the security guard who asked the pair to leave.

  • On Tuesday, an unidentified suspect hid inside a Costco truck that entered the compound. The suspect then proceeded to steal a cell phone from a temple gardener.

  • "We’ve been here 45 years and this has never happened,” said Ito, who has served the temple since 1976.

Feature Images via @campadrenews

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Tear Gas Used in Protests May Help Spread COVID-19, Health Experts Warn

SF's Top Public High School May Ditch Good Grades for Lottery Admission

Judge Refuses to Drop Second-Degree Murder Charges for Ex-Officer Tou Thao

Suspect Arrested for Targeting California Sushi Restaurant With Racist Graffiti

Recommended Stories

  • Assaults on Asian Americans spike nationwide during pandemic

    There has been a troubling rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans. Manjusha Kulkarni, co-founder of Stop AAPI Hate and executive director of Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council joins CBSN, along with a freelance writer Andrew Wang who says the violence against his community has brought back some disturbing memories from the past.

  • 'My Heart Got Ripped Out': Florida Pet Shop Has 150 Birds Worth $75K Stolen

    A thief from the town of Davie in South Florida has stolen more than 150 birds allegedly worth around $75,000. The suspect broke into The Birdhouse pet store by cutting a hole in its roof, ABC 7 reports. ﻿ “My heart got ripped out… they take everything away from me, last 15 years I put my work,” the store's owner, Charlie Hong, told WPLG Local 10.

  • Exclusive: Scientists at top British universities worked with Chinese nuclear weapons researchers

    Scientists at Britain’s leading universities – including Cambridge, Edinburgh and Manchester – have worked on a string of projects with researchers at China’s nuclear weapons research institution, The Telegraph can reveal. The Telegraph found that British academics have published dozens of papers alongside scientists employed by a Chinese institution that is on a US sanctions list due to its research into developing Beijing’s nuclear arsenal. Several also appear to have worked for the Chinese Academy of Engineering Physics (CAEP) at the same time as holding posts at British universities. The joint UK-China projects show how taxpayers could be inadvertently funding research at China’s nuclear weapons programme through science funding grants and use of Britain’s cutting edge government-funded science facilities, including the UK’s national supercomputer, ARCHER, and a £260 million particle accelerator called Diamond Light Source. The revelations have been described as a “national scandal” and prompted calls for urgent Government and university action to crack down on risky partnerships. Tom Tugendhat, chair of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, described the links as “extraordinary”, adding: “Some universities’ apparent lack of curiosity about their partners leaves them exposed to accusations of collusion with hostile states, violating human rights, and undermining the security of the UK. “Clearly they need to realise their responsibility but the Government also has an essential role in making sure they’re aware of the consequences arising from these partnerships.” The Security Services have repeatedly raised concerns over relationships between UK universities and China and almost 200 British academics are understood to be under investigation for unwittingly helping the Chinese build weapons of mass destruction. National security In response to the findings, a Government spokesman said that they “will not accept collaborations which compromise our national security and… continue to work with the sector to identify and mitigate the risks of interference". In total, The Telegraph found that scientists at 33 UK universities, including 18 in the prestigious Russell Group including Queen Mary University London (QMUL) and Liverpool, have conducted research in cooperation with CAEP or its subsidiaries. The institutions are supervised by China’s Central Military Council and are on US sanctions lists because they have been tasked with developing Beijing’s nuclear weapons programmes and with finding new ways to put science to military use.

  • Sacramento Teacher Gets Death Threats After Using 'Slant-Eyes' to Explain Racism in Zoom Class

    A high school teacher in Sacramento, California is under investigation after making a controversial gesture in an online class last week. Nicole Burkett, who teaches Spanish and serves as a student advisor at Grant Union High School, stretched her eyes up and down to demonstrate “slant eyes,” a gesture considered racist by many Asians. Burkett allegedly made the gesture while explaining racist stereotypes toward Asian Americans, which she said were more prevalent in the 1980s.

  • United Methodist conservatives detail plans for a breakaway

    Conservative leaders within the United Methodist Church unveiled plans Monday to form a new denomination, the Global Methodist Church, with a doctrine that does not recognize same-sex marriage. The move could hasten the long-expected breakup of the UMC, America’s largest mainline Protestant denomination, over differing approaches to LGBTQ inclusion. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the UMC’s General Conference — at which the schism would be debated — has been postponed for two consecutive years, and is now scheduled to take place in Minneapolis starting in late August of 2022.

  • ‘There’s so much gratitude’: engineer who created viral vaccine site for $50

    Huge Ma built TurboVax , a bot that finds available appointments, after discovering how complicated it was to book one for his mother Huge Ma, a 31-year-old software engineer from New York created TurboVax. ‘There is a huge need for tools like this.’ Photograph: Ali Smith/The Guardian Huge Ma first came up with the idea for his much-needed vaccination appointment-finding bot after discovering how complicated it was to book one for his mother. “You had to basically open three tabs, one for each major government vaccine portal, and then refresh all day until you got an appointment,” said the 31-year-old software engineer from New York. Inspired to see if there was anything he could build himself to help the thousands of New Yorkers scrambling to get appointments, he decided to “take a look under the hood” in January. Two weekends of coding later he had created TurboVax – a bot that finds available appointments across 53 different New York city and state vaccine sites and shares them on Twitter and on a website. It cost just $50 to set up. Today the site gets over 1 million page views a day. To date, he estimates, tens of thousands of people have secured vaccine appointments using the bot, which has over 80,000 followers on Twitter, and Ma has been inundated with thank you messages. He has also had requests from people asking him to bring TurboVax to their city or state. “The response has been incredibly overwhelming,” he said. “There’s been so much gratitude. Hundreds, thousands of emails from people who have gotten appointments through TurboVax, which is honestly kind of just mind-blowing, and humbling as well.” The value of his creation has taken Ma by surprise. “I would never have thought that I could have built something that has such tangible impact on other people’s lives.” But it also comes with a lot of pressure – especially for something that started as a side project. He single-handedly runs the service in his spare time from his day job working for Airbnb. Meanwhile, the site, built on Google Docs, is buckling under so much demand. yesterday I received my first vaccination thanks to the city of new york and especially to @workersjusticep @jessicaramos @CarlinaRivera @NYCCouncil38 @JustinBrannan for supporting delivery workers and thanks too @turbovax #NYC pic.twitter.com/fQihq0SQKp— gustavo ajche (@AjcheGustavo) February 26, 2021 “Technically it’s kind of a hack. It’s not built in the way that modern websites are supposed to be built,” said Ma, who outside of work is a big Knicks, Tottenham and Bridgerton fan. But, he added: “These are the shortcuts that we take to put something in the world that we think is useful and I think that’s a trade-off that I would still make.” TurboVax is one of multiple citizen-led services that have cropped up to help Americans navigate the vaccination booking process including NYC Vaccine List in New York and VaccinateCA in California. Long term, Ma is still working out what his next steps are. “There is a huge need for tools like this. But I’m just one developer who did a side project that went viral.” Amid the chaos and uncertainty of the vaccination rollout, the TurboVax Twitter feed has become a community hub for New Yorkers trying to get appointments and people trying to help each other out. It also shares information about wait times and other vaccine-related news (as well as some Knicks content). It is full of grateful messages, personal stories and photos of people getting their vaccinations.“At the vaccination site yesterday at least 3 of the 7 people in the waiting room with me said they were there because of you. Thanks for helping us get vaccinated!” wrote one user. Another said: “Huge represents what is great about New York.”But Ma, who grew up in Queens and lives in Manhattan, has also had to field messages of frustration – particularly when there were fewer vaccine appointments available. The service is free, but Ma encourages users to donate to Welcome to Chinatown, an organisation supporting small businesses in the area and fighting racism against Asian Americans. So far he has raised over $53,000. Over the weekend, Ma temporarily suspended TurboVax in protest at hate crimes against Asian Americans. “Anti-Asian hate crimes are out of control. I am taking a stand because I fear for my friends and family,” he tweeted. Incidents of anti-Asian hate and violence surged in the city last year, reports the Asian American Bar Association, and recent weeks have seen a spate of violent attacks against Asian Americans in New York and across the US. “Asian Americans have always had to prove themselves as American enough and it is a burden that we carry everywhere … the attacks that have really spiked over the past few months, especially targeting the elderly and Asian businesses is extremely discouraging,” said Ma. He added: “While I have this platform, as an Asian American myself I can do more than what is expected and highlight a group and an environment that needs changing.” Vaccine distribution has come under heavy scrutiny in New York and across the US as the rate of vaccination of white Americans far exceeds that of Black and Latino Americans. Ma believes TurboVax helps “level the playing field” when it comes to vaccine distribution by making it easier to find out where it is available, but that better government policy and more offline outreach is needed. “Not everyone has the ability to sit in front of a computer and refresh all day,” he said. “That said, I know that no system is perfect. This tech can help but it can’t solve other inequities in the system.”After nearly a month of trying on the official websites, Gustavo Ajche, 38, who as a food delivery app worker is always on the go on his electric bike, managed to get an appointment using TurboVax this week and was vaccinated a couple of days later.But he still faced significant obstacles. The only appointment was so far away from his home that he had to pay $50 to get a taxi there and he said there is a lot of fear and misinformation circulating. “Even when I got my appointment people were like ‘oh, you’re crazy, why are you going to do it? It’s not safe’,” said Ajche, who is also a leader of delivery worker group Los Deliveristas Unidos. “I know how important it is for me to get vaccinated not only because I’m doing delivery work but also because I volunteer with the Workers Justice Project managing food pantries and I get in contact with a lot of people.”

  • Legendary Hong Kong Actor Ng Man-tat Passes Away at 70

    Legendary Hong Kong comedy icon Ng Man-tat, the actor known for starring alongside Stephen Chow, has passed away from liver cancer at 70. Heartbreaking news: Tenky Tin Kai-man, Ng’s friend and chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong Filmmakers, announced the news on Saturday, according to South China Morning Post. Tin said Ng was not aware of how serious his condition was, and the actor was expecting to make a recovery.

  • Police Seek to Arrest MIT Grad in Yale Student Murder, May Be Hiding in Atlanta Area

    The New Haven Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for the killer of 26-year-old Yale University grad student and U.S. Army Veteran Kevin Jiang in early February. Arrest warrant: The arrest warrant names Qinxuan Pan, a 29-year-old MIT graduate, as a person of interest in the murder of Jiang on Feb. 6, according to NBC Connecticut.

  • Asian-Americans demand alleged stabber be charged with hate crime

    A rally was held outside the Manhattan District Attorney's Office Monday to demand the man charged in the stabbing of an Asian man in Chinatown be prosecuted as a hate crime.

  • Teacher Under Fire For Making Racist Anti-Asian Gestures During Lesson

    "Please know that Twin Rivers is committed to providing all students with a safe and civil learning environment in which all members of the school community are treated with dignity and respect."

  • South Korea's Moon says Olympics may be chance for North Korea, U.S. talks

    South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Monday that the Tokyo Olympics could provide a chance to reopen talks between North Korea and the United States, North Korea and Japan, and the two Koreas. Speaking at a ceremony marking the 102nd anniversary of the March 1 Independence Movement Day in Seoul, Moon also said South Korea will work with Japan for the success of the Tokyo Olympics, which could help the two countries recover from the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 'What are you?' How multiracial Americans respond and how it's changing

    The number of multiracial Asian Americans is growing - and how the way they define themselves and talk about identity are also changing.

  • 300 activists rally in Bangladesh to denounce prison death

    About 300 student activists rallied in Bangladesh’s capital on Monday to denounce the death in prison of a writer and commentator who was arrested last year on charges of violating a sweeping digital security law that critics say chokes freedom of expression. The protesters marched through the Dhaka University campus and Dhaka's streets toward the country’s Home Ministry to also demand the annulment of the digital security law and the release of seven student activists arrested during recent protests denouncing the death of 53-year-old Mushtaq Ahmed.

  • Jeter Downs offers further hope that one day, Mookie Betts trade won't be so one-sided

    Red Sox prospect Jeter Downs has the potential to make the Mookie Betts trade less one-sided than we thought, writes John Tomase.

  • Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Just Made Some Major Changes to Their Archewell Website

    It feels like just yesterday that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry...

  • Sports betting winners and losers: Sacramento delivers excruciating NBA bad beat to end the week

    If you turned off the Kings game with a minute to go, you were surprised to wake up to a loss.

  • How a 1946 dispute over a broken radio in Tennessee helped spark the civil rights movement

    An "uprising" 75 years ago in Columbia, Tennessee, drew the attention of national figures. Some argue it helped spark the civil rights movement.

  • Now everyone can get their name on a Coke can

    When my sister and I were growing up, our parents were kind enough to take us to child-friendly museums and national parks and even Disney World so we could learn about the wider world beyond our suburb and also spin around in giant teacups. All these places had gift shops, and all these gift shops had mugs and keychains and magnets and miniature license plates and other souvenir tchotchkes with names on them. In theory, I really had no use for a mug or a keychain or especially a miniature license plate with my name on it. But every time, on every rack, the alphabetical list of names skipped from Adam to Alison (or more recently, from Aidan to Alice). It made me sad.

  • Nicolas Sarkozy Convicted on Corruption Charges, Sentenced to Year in Prison

    Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was convicted on charges of corruption and influence-peddling on Monday and sentenced to one year in prison. Sarkozy is the second French premier to face a criminal conviction in recent years, the first being Jacques Chirac in 2011. However, Chirac’s entire prison sentence was suspended, meaning Sarkozy would be the first French leader since Marshall Pétain to serve prison time. Sarkozy has consistently maintained his innocence and is likely to appeal the ruling. The prison sentence would not begin until the appeal process is completed. The former president, a conservative who led France from 2007 to 2012, faces a raft of legal issues stemming from alleged financial improprieties. The presiding judge in Sarkozy’s current case, Christine Mée, found that Sarkozy had illegally attempted to obtain information on a different case against him from another judge, while promising to help advance that judge’s career. Sarkozy “used his status as a former president to reward a magistrate who served his personal interest,” Mée said, according to French media reports cited by The New York Times. Mée initially sentenced Sarkozy to three years in prison, but two of those years were suspended. “What insane relentlessness, my love,” Sarkozy’s wife Carla Bruni posted on Instagram after the ruling. “The fight continues, the truth will emerge #injustice.” Sarkozy is still popular among representatives from Les Républicains, France’s leading conservative political party. Soutien indéfectible à @NicolasSarkozy. La sévérité de la peine retenue est absolument disproportionnée et révélatrice de l’acharnement judiciaire d’une institution déjà très contestée. Toute la lumière devra être faite sur les méthodes et l’indépendance du #PNF. — Christian JACOB (@ChJacob77) March 1, 2021 “The severity of the sentence is absolutely disproportionate,” Les Républicains head Christian Jacob wrote on Twitter. “

  • Bhad Bhabie Says Utah Treatment Center Led to Her Being ‘Malnourished, Abused’ and Must Be ‘Shut Down Immediately’

    The Florida rapper made some troubling claims about the Utah ranch on Instagram following a 19-year-old woman's lawsuit alleging sexual assault.