Buddhist women strive for gender equity in Thailand

Venerable Dhammananda became the first ordained woman Buddhist monk in Thailand in 2003 and helped forge a path for the 280 fully ordained women nationwide by challenging longstanding patriarchal traditions in the faith. (Dec. 9)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories