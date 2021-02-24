Budget 2021: Chancellor must 'make finance green', say campaigners

Roger Harrabin - BBC environment analyst
City image overlaid with trees
City image overlaid with trees

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is being urged to use the Budget to change the financial system to better protect the environment.

One group wants him to impose a carbon tax and use the proceeds to protect the poor from high energy bills.

A second petition is calling for Bank of England rules to encourage banks not to invest in fossil fuels.

Mr Sunak is expected anyway to update the Bank’s mandate to include a greater focus on climate.

But campaigners want the new wording to stop the Bank from supporting fossil fuel firms through schemes such as its £20bn corporate bond purchase programme, which involves buying debt issued by firms such as Shell and BP.

The Bank responded to similar calls in January by saying that it has "an ambitious work programme on climate change, from the stress testing of the largest UK banks and insurers against climate-related financial risks through to working internationally with the central bank network for greening the financial system".

Some campaigners also want the Bank to work with the Treasury in funding a National Infrastructure Bank investing in sustainable industries.

The petition comes from Positive Money, a not-for-profit organisation claiming 65,000 supporters that was set up in the aftermath of the financial crisis and is funded by trusts and foundations.

One campaigner, Hannah Dewhirst, said: “The Bank and the financial system it regulates is currently funding catastrophic climate breakdown, which will again see ordinary people paying the price of bankers’ recklessness."

Anna Vickerstaff, another campaigner for the climate group 350.org, said: “British banks are the worst in Europe for funding fossil fuels.

“Banks operating in the UK are fuelling the climate crisis by financing fossil fuel projects from Argentina to Mozambique.”

The petition comes after MPs on the cross-party Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) last week called on the government to add climate and nature objectives to the Bank’s mandate.

Extinction Rebellion protestor outside of the Bank of England in 2019.
Protests by Extinction Rebellion have previously taken place outside of the Bank of England.

They urged the chancellor to impose VAT reductions to encourage energy efficiency, the use of recycled materials and repair services.

The EAC also urged the government to begin scoping work on a carbon tax. That call was backed on Wednesday by a green organisation, the Zero Carbon Campaign.

The UK currently runs several taxes that affect carbon emissions, including Air Passenger Duty, the landfill tax and car tax.

The campaign asks the chancellor to simplify the “inconsistent” pricing system by placing a charge on every tonne of CO₂ emitted in the UK. Proceeds should be used to shield the poorest from the tax changes, it said.

The group believes this will trigger a transition to a clean economy by ensuring that individuals, businesses, manufacturers and policymakers choose less-polluting options.

The Treasury has been examining the relationship between tax and the environment, including a carbon tax. It has also been looking at a pay-as-you drive scheme for motorists to compensate for the loss of cash from petrol taxes as vehicles go electric.

Recent media reports suggest that officials may be moving away from the carbon tax proposal.

The Treasury will not discuss tax changes until the Budget, while the Bank of England declined to comment when it was approached by BBC News.

Recommended Stories

  • CEO Secrets: 'My billion pound company has no HR department'

    Greg Jackson, founder and CEO of Octopus Energy, explains why he doesn't need a human resources team.

  • Daniel Prude: No charges for US officers over 'spit-hood' death

    Officers in New York were filmed using a hood to restrain Daniel Prude until he stopped breathing.

  • With its own COVID-19 vaccine trial on pause, Sanofi will produce 12 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s candidate

    While its own COVID-19 vaccine candidate faces trial delays, French drug maker Sanofi will use its vaccine manufacturing plant in Marcy L'Etoike, France, to formulate and fill vials with Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot. The goal, Sanofi said, is to produce about 12 million doses in its facility. The companies are considered rivals, but Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson said the company is "stepping forward to show solidarity" amid the coronavirus pandemic, even as it remains focused on eventually moving forward with its own trials. Sanofi previously agreed to help bottle and package 125 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. Read more at The Associated Press. More stories from theweek.comRochester police who killed Daniel Prude during mental health crisis won't face chargesAmy Klobuchar shuts down Ron Johnson's conspiracy mongering at Capitol attack hearingJustin Trudeau tells Biden 'U.S. leadership has been sorely missed over the past years'

  • White supremacy is a 'transnational threat': UN chief

    Addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council, Guterres said the danger of hate-driven groups was growing daily."White supremacy and neo-Nazi movements are more than domestic terror threats. They are becoming a transnational threat," he told the Geneva forum. Without naming states, Guterres added: "Today, these extremist movements represent the number one internal security threat in several countries.""Far too often, these hate groups are cheered on by people in positions of responsibility in ways that were considered unimaginable not long ago," Guterres said. "We need global coordinated action to defeat this grave and growing danger."

  • British girl receives heart revived outside body

    Freya Heddington's world was turned upside down two years ago when she was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy.The heart condition causes tiredness, chest pain and breathing problems, and Freya was going to need a heart transplant.The 14 year old expected to have to wait two years for the procedure, but it ended up being just two months."I am ecstatic that I got such an amazing gift," she said. "But it's also upsetting to know that someone also died."Freya received a new heart thanks to pioneering technology which capitalises on harvesting hearts from a range of donors.Usually the vital organ is taken from patients who are brain dead but their hearts are still beating.But a new procedure, first done at a hospital in Cambridge in 2015, retrieves adult donor hearts that have been allowed to stop beating on their own after life support has been withdrawn.A special device is able to then restart the heart and ensure it is healthy before it is transplanted into a patient.Initially, the procedure was only available to adults in need of transplants, but the Royal Papworth hospital has since teamed up with Great Ormond Street Hospital to ensure children can also benefit from it.Transplant surgeon Marius Bergman says more lives have been saved, “In other words, we double the amount of heart transplantation and we reduce the waiting time period and we had to do the exactly same thing for the paediatric recipients and at the same time, for both populations to reduce the mortality in the waiting list, that’s what we achieved.”Freya is one of six British youngsters to have received a new heart using the procedure.Only four others have been carried out worldwide.

  • ‘The View’ host Meghan McCain slammed for ‘entitled’ comments on COVID vaccine rollout

    “The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of ‘The View,’ I don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine ...”

  • ‘Hard to watch insurrectionist question witnesses’: Twitter erupts over Hawley appearance at Capitol probe

    One account holder called for Mr Hawley to be ‘charged with sedition and locked up’

  • ‘Cult members only come out for the cult leader’: Lara said to be first Trump set for 2024 run – but can she win?

    The idea of Lara Trump as the future of the Republican Party has left many “never Trumpers” aghast

  • Amy Klobuchar shuts down Ron Johnson's conspiracy mongering at Capitol attack hearing

    On Tuesday, the former leaders of the Capitol police and other authorities tasked with protecting the Capitol building testified about the Jan. 6 attack, telling conflicting stories about what happened that day. One thing that clearly didn't happen was what Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) shared during his chance to question the law enforcement leaders: An account of the day published in the conservative publication Federalist, alleging those who broke into the Capitol were seemingly professional provocateurs and not the "working-class" people seen protesting outside early in the day. Ron Johnson is using his questioning time during the Capitol security hearing to promote a conspiracy theory that the January 6 insurrectionists weren't actually Trump supporters, but were "provocateurs" and "fake Trump protesters" pic.twitter.com/t72QkHDbaG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 23, 2021 That suggestion flew in the face of testimony from former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who said Tuesday that the attack was "pre-planned," and insurgents were "well equipped, coordinated, and prepared to carry out a violent insurrection at the United States Capitol." And when the hearing ended, Rules Committee Chair Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) made it clear that Johnson's allegations weren't correct. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) closes out the Capitol insurrection hearing with what appears to be a nod to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI): “There is clear agreement that this was a planned insurrection, and I think *most* members here very firmly agree with that.” pic.twitter.com/dyfeBCBcvZ — The Recount (@therecount) February 23, 2021 At around the same time Johnson was sharing the conspiracy theory, federal prosecutors unsealed a case against a Capitol attacker who, in the weeks after the attack, had made clear left-wing provocateurs weren't behind it, HuffPost reports. Jose Padilla allegedly used online forums to detail his experiences at the insurrection, making it clear that "the guy breaking the windows weren't antifa," but rather "patriots." More stories from theweek.comRochester police who killed Daniel Prude during mental health crisis won't face chargesJustin Trudeau tells Biden 'U.S. leadership has been sorely missed over the past years'Democrats may drop $15 minimum wage from coronavirus relief because 2 senators oppose it

  • Tiger Woods car accident – latest: Golfer ‘fortunate’ to survive after crashing luxury Genesis SUV, police say - OLD

    Follow the latest updates below as sportsman hospitalised

  • Joe Biden says millions of masks will be sent 'very shortly'; Americans prefer trips over sex, Trivago poll says: Live COVID-19 updates

    The White House said this weekend that despite the drop in cases this month, life won't return to normal for quite some time. Latest virus updates.

  • Chrissy Teigen begs Joe Biden to unfollow her on Twitter so she can get back to tweeting like herself

    Teigen was one of 13 people followed by the president's account on Twitter. The others include his wife, Dr. Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • Tiger Woods suffers major injuries in car crash

    Tiger Woods has suffered serious injuries in a car crash and was pulled from his vehicle by firefighters in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning. Woods' car sustained "major damage" in a "single-car accident" on Rolling Hills Estate just after 7am, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office. Images from the scene appeared to show the car's bonnet caved in and its air bag inflated. Mark Steinberg, Woods' agent, issued a statement saying the golfer sustained "multiple leg injuries" and was currently in surgery. An LA County Sheriff's Office source told TMZ website that they do not believe alcohol was involved but they did not say whether any other substance was possibly involved.

  • French actor Gerard Depardieu charged with rape

    French actor Gerard Depardieu has been charged for the alleged rape and sexual assault of a 22-year-old actress at his Paris mansion in 2018, it was reported on Tuesday. The Paris public prosecutor's office opened a preliminary investigation in the summer of 2018 into the allegations against Depardieu but it was subsequently dropped for lack of evidence. The inquiry resumed last summer and Depardieu, 72, was charged in December, a judicial source told AFP on Tuesday. Depardieu, France's most famous actor, is the latest high-profile figure to be charged for rape as movements against sexual abuse pick up pace in the country. The woman, a 22-year-old actress and dancer according to French media, accuses him of raping and assaulting her several times at his Paris mansion. She filed the complaint at a gendarmerie in Lambesc near Aix-en-Provence, southern France. Depardieu's lawyer, Herve Temime, told AFP that the actor, who is free but under judicial supervision, "completely rejects the accusations". He could not immediately be reached for comment. She reportedly claimed the events took place at the screen icon's "hôtel particulier" - town mansion - in Paris' central 6th arrondissement on August 7 and 13. According to a source close to the investigation, Depardieu is friends with the young woman's father and had "taken her under his wing", giving her tips on how to start her acting career. She studied in a school where he gave lessons. According to her agent, the actress has been "destroyed" by the saga. She reportedly alleged that he abused her during an "informal rehearsal" for a play. Her lawyer was not available for comment. Depardieu has appeared in around 170 films, including Jean de Florette, Green Card and Astérix et Obélix. He has had run-ins with the law in the past regarding drink driving. The charges come in the wake of a string of sexual abuse accusations against high-profile figures in France, including politicians, actors and intellectuals. Last week, a former French minister was sentenced and imprisoned for gang rape and sexual assault on an employee for the first time in modern French history. The past few months have seen the emergence of #MeTooInceste, #MeTooGay, under which survivors told their stories of abuse as children and gay people, respectively. Dozens of female students at prestigious French university Sciences Po have also shared stories of harassment, assault and rape under the hashtag #SciencesPorcs. A host of allegations were triggered by the publication of a book at the start of the year, La Familia Grande, in which author Camille Kouchner accused a top political expert and commentator, Olivier Duhamel, of sexually abusing a relative when he was a minor. Science Po director, Frédéric Mion, resigned over criticism of his handling of the scandal after it emerged he had been informed of the accusations against Mr Duhamel, a former head of the organisation that runs the university, in 2018. An investigation into rape accusations against interior minister Gerald Darmanin has also been reopened.

  • Shailene Woodley confirmed she's engaged to Aaron Rodgers and gave the first glimpse at her ring that could be worth $500,000

    Ajay Anad of diamond search engine Rare Carat told Insider that the ring seemingly features a diamond of 6 carats.

  • Romney Hits Becerra on Partial-Birth Abortion: ‘Sounds Like We’re Not Going to Reach Common Ground’

    During a Senate hearing on Tuesday, Senator Mitt Romney (R., Utah) criticized President Biden’s nominee for health secretary, California attorney general Xavier Becerra, over the latter’s refusal to ban partial-birth abortions. Becerra, a former representative in Congress, voted against a ban on partial-birth abortions in 2000 that ultimately passed the House. Republicans have remained wary of Becerra’s record of support for abortion. .@SenatorRomney: "You voted against a ban on partial birth abortion. Why?" Becerra: "I understand that people have different deeply held beliefs on this issue….We may not always agree on where to go, but I think we can find some common ground." pic.twitter.com/kGgGv33xCo — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) February 23, 2021 While “mainstream Republicans and mainstream Democrats disagree” on abortion, “most people agree that partial-birth abortion is awful,” Romney said at Becerra’s confirmation hearing. “You voted against a ban on partial-birth abortion. Why?” Becerra responded, “When I come to these issues, I understand that we may not always agree on where to go, but I think we can find some common ground on these issues.” “I think we can reach common ground on many issues,” Romney said, “but on partial-birth abortion it sounds like we’re not going to reach common ground there.” Additionally, Senator Mike Braun (R., Ind.) asked Becerra during the hearing whether the nominee would commit to not funding abortions with taxpayer money. SEN BRAUN: "Will you commit to not using taxpayer money to fund abortions and abortion providers?" BECERRA: "We will follow the law when it comes to the use of federal resources. There I can make that commitment that we will follow the law." pic.twitter.com/iHhX06sgTT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 23, 2021 “We will follow the law when it comes to the use of federal resources,” Becerra said. “There I can make that commitment that we will follow the law.” “Not really the particular answer I was looking for,” Braun commented. It is unclear if Becerra will receive enough support to be confirmed as health secretary. Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a Democrat who has voted with Republicans on a number of issues, is undecided on whether to support Becerra’s confirmation.

  • ‘Zero respect’: Ted Cruz pictured scrolling through phone during harrowing opening testimony into Capitol riot

    Senator caused controversy last week after he flew to Mexico while a winter storm battered Texas

  • ‘Heidi’s pretty p****ed’: Ted Cruz complains about friends who leaked his wife’s Cancun texts

    Cruz complained of politicised and nasty atmosphere and advised people not be ‘a**holes’

  • Tiger Woods suffers serious leg injuries in car wreck

    Golfing champion Tiger Woods was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Tuesday with severe leg injuries suffered when his car veered off a road and rolled down a steep hillside, requiring rescue crews to pry him from the wreckage, authorities said. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told a news conference hours later, adding that Woods was conscious and "able to communicate" when rescue personnel arrived. The sheriff said there was no evidence of impairment when Woods was assessed by emergency workers at the scene, and that no blood samples were drawn by investigators after he was rushed by ambulance to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

  • Ted Cruz on leaked Cancun trip texts: ‘Here’s a suggestion, just don’t be a------s’

    Cruz also made a joke about the Zodiac Killer.