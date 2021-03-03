Budget 2021: Economy to recover 'six months faster than expected'

Shoppers at a market

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said the UK's rapid Covid-19 vaccine rollout will foster a "swifter and more sustained" economic recovery.

Official forecasts predict the UK economy will grow 4% this year, and get back to its pre-pandemic size six months sooner than previously expected.

An extension of the furlough scheme is also expected to limit job losses.

However, Mr Sunak warned that repairing the long-term damage to the economy "will take time".

The government's independent forecaster, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), expects the pace of growth to strengthen to 7.3% in 2022.

UK GDP growth

This would be the highest growth rate since official records began in 1949 and help the economy to return to its pre-pandemic size in the middle of next year.

'Euphoria' to spur spending

The OBR said the UK had been at the "vanguard" of the discovery of new and effective vaccines.

The government's target to have all adults vaccinated this summer is expected to pave the way for the lifting of public health restrictions.

The OBR noted that British households had built up a savings war chest of around £180bn in the past year.

It expects some of this to be spent as lockdowns end, saying there could be a "degree of euphoria" as households "treat themselves" as the economy opens up.

However, the watchdog warned that economic uncertainty remained "considerable", and would depend on controlling variants of the virus.

Unemployment is expected to peak at a lower rate of 6.5%, keeping it well below levels seen during the 2008 financial crisis.

However, half a million more people are expected to be out of work by the end of this year.

Government borrowing is expected to rise to a peacetime high of £355bn this year to help pay for economic support measures.

Mr Sunak said: "It's going to take this country - and the whole world - a long time to recover from this extraordinary economic situation. But we will recover."

The chancellor said tax rises were needed in the coming years to help repair the public finances.

Mr Sunak announced corporation tax will rise to 25% in 2023, while day-to-day spending by government departments will be cut by a further £4bn a year.

From April, he will also freeze the amount of money employees can earn before paying income tax at £12,570 until the middle of the decade.

The OBR estimates an extra 1.3 million people will start to pay income tax by 2026 as a result of the freeze.

Mr Sunak said it would be "irresponsible to allow our future borrowing and debt to rise unchecked".