Budget 2023 tax calculator: check how much better or worse off you will be

Budget 2023 tax calculator

Jeremy Hunt has today delivered his Spring Budget against a backdrop of soaring taxes, rampant inflation and a wave of strike action across public services.

Pension savers are the biggest winners, with the scrapping of the lifetime allowance.

But millions of others will be left worse-off as a result of the income tax changes announced in Mr Hunt’s first fiscal plan, the Autumn Statement.

Last November Mr Hunt unveiled a raft of sweeping tax changes that are now about to kick in.

From April, millions of workers will face higher income tax bills because the personal allowance and higher tax band are frozen until 2028. The starting point for the top rate, 45pc, of income tax is also dropping from £150,000 to £125,140.

Landlords, investors and the self-employed will also get stung when the dividend and capital gains tax-free allowances are slashed from £2,000 to £1,000 and £12,300 to £6,000, respectively.

At the same time, costs are going up. In the Spring Budget, Mr Hunt has raised alcohol duty in line with inflation, increasing the price of a bottle of wine by 45p.

He has however announced an extension to the Energy Price Guarantee – keeping the amount households pay for their energy capped at £2,500 for another three months – instead of raising the limit to £3,000, as previously planned.

This will save families hundreds of pounds on their energy bills. Mr Hunt has also extended the 5p fuel duty cut, although the price of a litre of fuel will still go up by 7p in April in line with RPI inflation.

So how have these two fiscal statements, together, affected your finances? How much more or less will you pay in April?

Use our calculator to find out whether you have been left better or worse-off as a result of the Chancellor’s policies.