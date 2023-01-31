Budget 2023: Can India remain a bright spot in global economy?

2
Nikhil Inamdar - BBC Business Correspondent, Mumbai
·5 min read
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a red folder containing Union Budget documents outside the Ministry of Finance in New Delhi on 1 February 2022
Data sets show that post pandemic, the rich have become wealthier, while the poor are worse off

Despite being its last full budget before the general elections in 2024, Narendra Modi's government is expected to shun populism in favour of fiscal discipline. But the uneven nature of India's post-pandemic recovery calls for heightened support to the most vulnerable sections of society, experts say.

With a third of the world hovering on the brink of a recession after two pandemic years, India's economy remains a comparative bright spot in 2023.

GDP targets for the year have been moderated slightly, but India is expected to remain the fastest growing major economy in the world for a second year running. Growth is likely to be in the range of 6-6.5%, which is impressive by any measure.

Additionally, inflation is coming off, energy prices have cooled off, the country continues to receive strong investment flows and consumer spending is inching up. India is also expectedly benefitting from the 'China-plus-one' strategy of global manufacturing, with the likes of Apple looking to scale up capacity in the country as it diversifies supply chains away from China.

But the union budget, which will be presented in parliament on Wednesday, will need to focus on making economic expansion in Asia's third largest economy more broad-based, say experts.

Uneven recovery

At the recently-concluded World Economic Forum in Davos, the one-line message from Gita Gopinath, deputy managing director at IMF (International Monetary Fund), to politicians was to use "fiscal policy to provide support to the most vulnerable in society".

Despite impressive headline GDP forecasts, unemployment in India remains high - at over 10% in cities, according to December 2022 data from the Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy. And inequality has worsened.

Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla and Chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd Mukesh Ambani
India's top 1% own 40% of its wealth, according to a recent Oxfam report

Recent findings by Oxfam, the British charity, that India's top 1% owned 40% of its wealth have been subject to a great deal of scrutiny, with many pointing to flaws in its calculation methodology.

But a raft of other data sets - such as shrinking demand for affordable homes, greater demand for luxury cars vis-vis two wheelers, or for premium consumer goods over cheaper alternatives - points to a K-shaped recovery post pandemic, where the rich have become wealthier, while the poor are worse off.

In many parts of the country's vast rural hinterland, signs of mounting distress are visible.

Delayed wages

The BBC travelled across numerous villages in West Bengal's Purulia district where people are caught in a political crossfire between the federal and state government. Approximately $330m (£266.5m) in wages under the government's rural jobs guarantee programme, a crucial social buffer, have been delayed for more than a year as a result, official data shows.

An Indian labourer going to work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme on the outskirts of Ajmer, Rajasthan, in May 2020
Recent findings by Oxfam, the British charity, that India's top 1% owned 40% of its wealth have been subject to a great deal of scrutiny

Sundara and Aditya Sardar, a couple who spent four months digging a pond outside their village under the jobs scheme - Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), told the BBC they'd run up debts to pay for food because of the wage delays and taken their son out of school.

Across tribal hamlets, we heard similar stories of hardship.

"The central government has blocked off payments to 10 million workers in West Bengal for over a year. In times of economic distress and high unemployment, this is inhumane and, as the Supreme Court has said in a MGNREGS case ruling on delayed payments, it is forced labour," said Nikhil Dey, an activist.

These delays, while most acute in West Bengal, aren't limited to the state alone. In all, the government owes over $500m in unpaid dues to workers under the scheme across the country.

Economist Jean Dreze blames this situation on the government's bid to contain expenditure across social security schemes and allow the "vicious cycle" of annual under-allocation and delays in wages to continue, particularly for MGNREGS.

"There was a time when the expenditure on the jobs programme had risen to 1% of GDP. It is now less than half a percent. I would be quite happy if it came back to 1% in this budget, with much bigger efforts to curb corruption in the scheme," said Mr Dreze.

Members of MNREGA Sangharsh Morcha on protest against payments delay and other issues ailing the rural job guarantee scheme at Jantar Mantar in August 2022 in New Delhi
The government owes over $500m in unpaid dues to workers under the jobs scheme

Outlays to the rural jobs scheme shrunk last year and lower spends were budgeted for food and fertiliser subsidies, although supplementary allocations were made to extend the Covid-era emergency support schemes and cushion the impact of global geopolitical shocks.

A balancing act

But given the Modi government's precarious fiscal position, the finance minister has a tough balancing act to do; between prioritising social protection to the poor and growth-supportive capital expenditure on one hand and reducing the budget deficit on the other.

India's budgeted fiscal deficit - the gap between what the government earns and spends - is at 6.4%, as opposed to an average of 4-4.5% over the last decade. And with the government's gross indebtedness doubling over the last four years, subsidies on food and fertilisers could be cut by a quarter, a Reuters poll of economists found. The government has already discontinued a Covid-era free food program.

A widening current account deficit - the difference between what the government earns from exports and spends on imports - poses another significant challenge.

"India's economy is affected by external demand, sentiment of global investors, and regional trade dynamics. These are not flashing bright green right now," DBS Group Research chief economist Taimur Baig and data analyst Daisy Sharma said in a recent report.

Demand for Indian exports is likely to falter as the West enters a recession. Meanwhile, tighter financial conditions domestically are expected to keep domestic demand muted. India's central bank is broadly expected to hike rates further in February before pausing for the rest of the year.

Mr Modi's government faces formidable economic challenges this year despite India's outperformance globally. And it will need to undertake continued structural reforms beyond budget announcements to make increasingly scarce money work better.

Read more India stories from the BBC:

Recommended Stories

  • Organ donation: 'My daughter was shot but lives on in those she saved'

    Could the shooting of a six-year-old girl spark change in India where organ donation is rare?

  • Indian shares snap losing streak as key Adani stocks cap losses

    The Nifty 50 index closed 0.25% higher at 17,648.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.29% to 59,500.41. Indian equities had tumbled to a three-month low on Friday, dragged by a short-seller attack on Adani group companies, which triggered a selloff in banks. The group faced a critical session today with the secondary share sale of the flagship Adani Enterprises seeing only 2% subscription as of 3:33 p.m. IST on Monday.

  • IMF board approves $4.7 billion support program for Bangladesh

    The funding includes $3.3 billion under the IMF's Extended Credit Facility and Extended Fund Facility programs and $1.4 billion under the new RSF, which aims to help vulnerable middle-income countries and island states. The board approval of a staff agreement reached last November allows the immediate disbursement of about $476 million to Bangladesh, the IMF said. The Fund said it includes reforms focused on creating fiscal space to enable greater social and developmental spending, strengthening Bangladesh's financial sector, boosting fiscal and governance reforms and building climate resilience.

  • S.Korea should step up Ukraine military aid: NATO

    STORY: Stoltenberg was speaking in Seoul, the first stop on a trip that will also include Japan and is aimed at strengthening ties with Western allies in Asia in the face of the war in Ukraine and rising competition with China.Speaking at the Chey Institute for Advanced Studies, he thanked South Korea for its non-lethal aid to Ukraine, but urged it to do more, adding there is an "urgent need" for ammunition.South Korea has signed major deals providing hundreds of tanks, aircraft and other weapons to NATO member Poland since Russia invaded Ukraine. But President Yoon Suk-yeol has said a South Korean law that forbids supplying weapons to countries engaged in conflict makes it difficult to send arms to Ukraine.

  • Oil Set for Monthly Drop as Chinese Demand, Fed Meeting in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a monthly loss as traders waited for more clues on the outlook for Chinese energy demand, a policy decision from the US Federal Reserve, and the latest guidance from cautious OPEC+ producers.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesEven on $100,000-Plus, More Americans Are Living Paycheck

  • Widespread response to Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carving puzzle

    The two archaeologists who found the stone say they have been inundated with suggestions.

  • India budget 2023: What happened to last year's pledges?

    Progress has been made on broad economic indicators, but some social welfare schemes have lagged behind.

  • China’s Economic Activity Rebounds Sharply After Reopening

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s manufacturing and services expanded for the first time in four months in January as the reopening from Covid Zero continued and the Lunar New Year holiday spurred travel and spending.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesEven on $100,000-Plus, More Americans Are Living Paycheck to PaycheckThe

  • Cindy Williams, Shirley of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Fame, Dies at 75

    Slaven Vlasic/Getty ImagesCindy Williams, the beloved actor best known as one-half of Laverne & Shirley’s iconic titular duo, died on Wednesday in Los Angeles after a brief illness. She was 75.No specific cause of death was given in a statement issued to the Associated Press on Monday by a family spokesperson, representing Williams’ children, Zak and Emily Hudson.“The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,

  • Olympics-IOC rejects 'defamatory' criticism from Ukraine

    KYIV (Reuters) -The International Olympic Committee on Monday rejected fierce criticism from Ukrainian officials, who have accused it of promoting war after the body said Russians could potentially be given the opportunity to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak at the weekend described the Lausanne-based body as promoting "violence, mass murders, destruction" and said on Monday a Russian presence at the Games would constitute giving the country "a platform to promote genocide". Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who last week called for a campaign to keep Russian athletes from competing in Paris, asked Denmark's visiting prime minister for support on Monday.

  • How High Will Interest Rates Go? This Coming Week’s Fed Meeting Is Key.

    The market’s expectations clash with projections from the central bank. The wording of the policy statement after Fed Open Market Committee gathering could indicate how many hikes really are ahead this year.

  • Amid an onslaught of tech layoffs, here are 12 major tech companies that haven't announced any job cuts in the past 6 months

    It may seem like every well-known tech company has had layoffs in the last few months, but there are still some holdouts, including Apple and Nvidia.

  • Could Daniel Jones cost Giants $30-$40 million annually?

    There are several around the NFL who believe New York Giants QB Daniel Jones could command up to $40 million annually.

  • Self-driving semis focus of California rules, legislation

    As California regulators explore new rules to put self-driving semitrucks on the road, labor unions are rushing to the state Legislature to ask for a new law they say will protect their jobs — the start of a debate that could shape the future of the nation's nearly $900 billion trucking industry. California already has rules governing self-driving cars and delivery trucks that weigh less than 10,001 pounds (4,536 kilograms). Now, the California Department of Motor Vehicles is gathering information for potential new rules that would let self-driving semitrucks on the road that can weigh up to 80,000 pounds (36,287 kilograms).

  • Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' smashes Indian box office records

    Superstar Shah Rukh Khan thanked fans Monday after his new film "Pathaan" smashed Indian box office records following its release last week, bringing hope to Bollywood after a spate of weak showings.But Khan thanked fans for showering love on the movie and "bringing life back to cinema", supporting the film "in spite of the fact that there might have been things that could have curtailed the happy release".

  • Paxlovid sales forecasts may change with Pfizer view on China

    Clarity from Pfizer Inc this week on whether China's relaxation of its Zero-COVID policy and the surge in infections there will lead to a spike in demand for its antiviral Paxlovid could spur analysts to alter their 2023 sales forecasts for the treatment. China was an insignificant market for Paxlovid before the strict infection-control policy was lifted, but Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said the company has since distributed millions of Paxlovid treatment courses there through a deal with China's Meheco. Talks between Pfizer and China's government health insurer bogged down over price, and the drug is only covered by China's broad healthcare insurance plan until late March.

  • India’s Budget to Test Modi’s Fiscal Resolve Ahead of 2024 Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- India will unveil its budget Wednesday, testing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fiscal mettle seen as key to boosting investor sentiment even as it will likely leave less room for handouts a year before he seeks a third term.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesEven on $100,000-Plus, More Americans Ar

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden Says US Will Not Be Sending F-16 Warplanes

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said the US would not provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, but that he would visit Poland at some point.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesEven on $100,000-Plus, More Americans Are Living Paycheck to PaycheckThe West Is Getting In Too Deep in UkraineBrazilian President Luiz Ina

  • Novak Djokovic takes 10th Australian Open title and record-equalling 22nd slam

    The Serbian, who also becomes world number one, defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3 7-6 (4) 7-6 (5).

  • Antisemitic messages litter Mandarin homes

    Former State Rep. Jason Fischer says he was shocked and saddened to find hateful flyer outside of his Mandarin home Sunday morning.