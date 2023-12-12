Budget for 2024 legislative session expected to be $12.7 billion

Dec. 11—The head of the state Department of Finance and Administration gave lawmakers some good news Monday when he told them yes, there is a Santa Claus: New Mexico can expect nearly $13 billion in recurring revenue for lawmakers and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to enjoy come January.

Citing the famous New York Sun editorial "Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus," Wayne Propst, secretary of the state Department of Finance and Administration, told members of the Legislative Finance Committee on Monday the forecast of nearly $12.768 billion includes $3.48 billion in "new money," or surplus funds after the state pays for its yearly expenses.

That means state lawmakers can build a responsible budget in the upcoming 30-day session, scheduled to begin in mid-January, while providing needed services to state residents, he said.

Propst said among other initiatives, lawmakers could consider shoring up the rural health care fund, the new Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund and affordable housing projects.

While it's still unclear what initiatives and agencies state lawmakers will push to invest more money in during the 30-day legislative session, they've become accustomed to using recurring money to wrestle with any number of chronic problems.

The state's public education system continues to rank near or at the bottom of most national surveys on the issue. Crime and substance abuse issues continue to darken many communities in the state.

Lujan Grisham likely will have her pet projects to pursue as well. Just last week, she announced a plan to create a strategic long-term water supply for industrial uses by tapping brackish water and hydraulic fracturing wastewater.

The governor said she will ask the Legislature to earmark $500 million in severance tax bonds to buy treated brackish water and so-called produced water from fracking to bolster the statewide supply in an era marked by drought.

Lawmakers on the committee nonetheless urged caution when it comes to figuring out how — or if — to allocate all that money, particularly with economists predicting the oil and gas industry, which fuels much of the state budget, may be heading into a cooling period.

One Legislative Finance Committee analyst told committee members the oil and gas industry makes up about 40% of the state's annual revenue.

Noting the Legislative Finance Report revenue estimate report says recurring revenue could grow at a much slower rate after fiscal year 2024, several lawmakers suggested looking for ways to provide one-time funding to initiatives and programs.

Rep. Nathan Small, D-Las Cruces, said this could be a good year to push for some one-time efforts that "will allow us to invest in New Mexico while not spending everything right away."

"We have to be very cautious," said Sen. Bobby Gonzales, D-Ranchos de Taos.

Noting lower oil prices equate to a decrease in oil production activity, other lawmakers said the state should do more to create and support other revenue-making industries.

"We need to be thinking about additional industries now as opposed to in five years," said Rep. Meredith Dixon, D-Albuquerque.

Despite recent concerns state revenues will come in below budget forecasts made in August, the Cabinet secretary of the state Taxation and Revenue Department said the state "looks to be on track" with a previous estimate of nearly $13 billion in recurring revenue.

"There hasn't been a lot of change in the baseline forecast ... since the August forecast," Stephanie Schardin Clarke told committee members.

A continuation of record-high revenue growth filling state coffers has allowed the Legislature and governor to increase the state's budget by 13% two years in a row.

In an interview after the hearing, Small said revenue projections have been in line with the last few years.

He said perhaps the larger question is not about how much money the Legislature has to work with, but whether it can "implement efforts on the ground across New Mexico" to use it to improve water and acequia infrastructure, invest in transportation needs, reduce carbon emissions and create affordable housing.

"I have a lot of confidence that folks are very focused on delivering successful implementation [efforts]," he said. "It doesn't mean it's going to be easy and we shouldn't expect everything to be spent or built in one year."